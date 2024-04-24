AR Creation Platform ‘Trace’ Raises $2M Pre-Seed Round Led By Rev1 Ventures, Impellent Ventures
Spatial computing startup from former Magic Leap designers to enable the creation of high-fidelity, contextual experiences on AR devices like Apple Vision Pro
Trace is an ideal tool empowering our sales team to effectively present complex products or simply to ‘wow’ our customer in our flagship stores.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace, a platform that powers creators to build location-based AR spaces with ease, emerged from stealth today with the $2 million closing of an oversubscribed round led by Rev1 Ventures and Impellent Ventures. In addition to the co-leads, participants in the round include Everywhere Ventures, Ohio Innovation Fund, Portland Seed Fund, Allied Venture Partners, Service Provider Capital, Astir Ventures, Move VC, and Phoenix Venture Fund. Private investors in the XR space and scout funds from Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Index Ventures also participated.
"Rev1 continues to support and invest in industry disruptors, and Trace is doing precisely that," said Melinda Gloriosa of Rev1 Ventures. “We’ve invested early because we believe they’re poised to make waves in the augmented reality and spatial computing industry. We look forward to seeing how Trace transforms AR and revolutionizes our interaction with the world around us.”
The Trace platform provides tools to easily create and deploy immersive content on a range of devices from phones and AR glasses to spatial computing hardware like the Apple Vision Pro. While not formally revealed until today, the company has already powered experiences ranging from the Hip Hop 50 Summit to massive activations at flagship retail stores and globally recognized events, including Deutsche Telekom’s AR presence at Mobile World Congress. Early customers include several ranked among the Fortune 500 such as Qualcomm, Telefónica, T-Mobile and Lenovo who are using the Trace platform for everything from brand activations to employee training and new customer product education.
Founded by a team with backgrounds from Magic Leap, Harvard, Disney, Samsung and DARPA, Trace was formed with a belief that AR content is at its most powerful when it is integrated closely with its physical surroundings. Co-founders Greg Tran, Martin Smith, and Sean Couture combined this principle with intuitive AR creation tools to build a powerful platform accessible to any skill level.
The $2 million raised will enable Trace to accelerate development of its platform (currently in closed beta) and support businesses and creators who are leveraging the Apple Vision Pro and other AR devices to reach consumers.
“Creating AR content is typically a complex process that is out of reach for anyone other than experts and agencies," added Greg Tran, CEO and co-founder of Trace, and former Creative Director and Principal Designer at Magic Leap. “Trace uses a beginner-friendly approach to creation so that AR deployments that previously took months can happen within just a few moments. What Canva did for graphic design and SquareSpace did for websites, Trace can accomplish for AR.”
While hardware like Apple Vision Pro is bringing spatial computing into the mainstream, the majority of today’s AR content remains disconnected from its environment as a legacy of its earlier life on 2D devices. Trace has been designed to evolve the industry beyond this limitation, providing an end-to-end platform that creates high fidelity immersive 3D brand experiences that can be deployed in any physical location around the world.
“Deutsche Telekom used Trace to power a mixed reality experience at Mobile World Congress 2023, and the results couldn’t have impressed us more,” said Elmar Schrage, Head of Business XR Development at Deutsche Telekom. “The end-to-end, user-friendly approach offered by Trace is unique and lets us deploy high-fidelity immersive experiences. Trace is an ideal tool empowering our sales team to effectively present complex products or simply to ‘wow’ our customer in our flagship stores."
Examples of projects created by early customers can be viewed in this short video. To join the waitlist and be among the first brands to build with Trace, sign up at trace3d.app or reach out to info@trace3dapp.com to explore opportunities for becoming an early access partner.
ABOUT TRACE
Founded in 2021 by Greg Tran, Martin Smith, and Sean Couture, Trace is developing a creation platform for high-fidelity contextual augmented reality experiences that brings interactive digital elements to real spaces around the globe. With a focus on approachable and intuitive AR creation tools, the Trace platform takes AR projects that would previously take weeks or even months to complete and delivers them in mere moments, with no previous development experience required. Early customers include Fortune 500 institutions such as Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm, Telefónica and Lenovo.
