Help medical device developers consider novel design approaches.

Aid providers to consider opportunities to extend care options and educate patients.

Generate discussions on value-based care paradigms.

Open opportunities to bring clinical trials and other evidence generation processes to underrepresented communities.

This new initiative is part of the FDA’s ongoing commitment to advancing health equity and helping people to get the care they need, when they need it. The FDA is collaborating with patient groups, health care providers, the medical device industry, and housing experts to build the Home as a Health Care Hub and we will keep the public informed as additional information becomes available.