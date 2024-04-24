Kranken Signs Receives Order for 68 Google Fiber Vehicle Wraps in Charlotte, NC

Kranken Signs Vehicle Wraps of Charlotte Welcome to the Charlotte Sign Company Google Fiber wraps in Charlotte NC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kranken Signs, the leading provider of vehicle wraps in Charlotte, NC has recently completed a major project for 68 Google Fiber vehicle wraps. This comes as a result of the growing demand for high-speed internet services in the Charlotte area and is a testament to the quality and effectiveness of Kranken Signs' vehicle wraps.

The Google Fiber vehicle wraps will be used to promote the availability of Google Fiber's services in the Charlotte area. The wraps will be applied to a variety of vehicles, including cars, trucks and vans. Each vehicle wrap will feature eye-catching designs that showcase the benefits of Google Fiber's high-speed internet. This order is a significant milestone for Kranken Signs and highlights the company's ability to provide effective advertising solutions for its clients.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by this Google Fiber contractor to provide vehicle wraps for their promotional campaign in the US," said Clifford Smith, CEO of Kranken Signs. "This order is a testament to our expertise in creating impactful and visually appealing vehicle wraps that help our clients reach their target audience. We are excited to be a part of Google Fiber's expansion in the Charlotte market and look forward to helping them achieve their advertising goals”, adding “Kranken Signs Vehicle Wraps has 3M and Avery Certified installers, enabling us to wrap vehicles from Key West FL to Anchorage AK. No matter where our clients hail, we can design, print and install vehicle wraps quickly and affordably coast to coast.

Kranken Signs has been in the vehicle wrap business for over two decades and has established a reputation for delivering high-quality and effective advertising solutions for businesses of all sizes. Kranken Signs team of experienced designers, combined with it’s fleet of hi-end Epson and Roland wide format inkjet printers, GBC laminators and certified installers work closely with national brand clients to create custom vehicle wraps that effectively promote their brand and message.

With this latest order from Google Fiber, Kranken Signs continues to solidify its position as a leader in the vehicle wrap industry for other local national brand clients such as Dominos, Hungry Howies, Morningstar Storage, Morris Jenkins and Chobani Yogurt just to name a few.

For more information about Kranken Signs and their services, please visit their website at www.krankensigns.com