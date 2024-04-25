Newbury Building Society Strengthens Partnership with Sopra Banking Software to Launch Fully Integrated Mobile App

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbury Building Society has partnered with Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a leading technology partner to more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide, to further bolster its digital capabilities thanks to the Sopra Banking Platform.

Newbury Building Society is an independent, mutual society which has been providing mortgages and savings for its members for more than 165 years. Through its ten branches in Berkshire, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire as well as its online services, the Society currently serves over 75,000 members.

Newbury Building Society is the first financial service provider in the UK to benefit from Sopra Banking Software’s fully integrated mobile app, as part of their ambitious digital transformation journey.

“Newbury Building Society has partnered with Sopra Banking Software for many years, and we are delighted to partner with them again with our new Mobile App. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a cutting-edge Mobile App that provides ‘on the go’ secure access to a customer’s savings and mortgage accounts with the Society. The Mobile App fully integrates with our myaccounts online service and reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions,” said Phillippa Cardno, Chief Executive at Newbury Building Society.

The solution facilitates effortless customisation to distinguish the offerings of Newbury Building Society, which seamlessly transition between the web portal and the mobile app. The utilisation of a modern technology stack not only accelerates the Society's time to market, but also guarantees a secure omnichannel experience for the customer.

The mobile self-service capabilities will provide Newbury Building Society’s 75,000 members with the convenience of managing their savings and mortgage information, handling deposits, and viewing statements seamlessly, among other valuable features. Newbury will continue to benefit from SBS’s continued innovation, with an ongoing commitment to the integration of new features into the mobile app to continually enhance the member experience.

"Partnering with Newbury Building Society underscores our dedication to empowering financial institutions with advanced digital solutions. Our integrated mobile app will not only streamline operations for Newbury but also elevate the overall customer experience," said Claire Bradshaw, Delivery Director at Sopra Banking Software.

xxx

About Newbury Building Society

Newbury Building Society is a mutual society founded in 1856. Today, with over 75,000 members, the Society is stronger than ever.

Newbury Building Society has around 190 employees with ten branches across Berkshire, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire. Its head office is based in Newbury, Berkshire. For more information about Newbury Building Society, visit its website,

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000 person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.soprabanking.com