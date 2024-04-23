HIP Video Promo Presents: Cleo Alexandra's brand new pop music video "Cigarette Lover" featured on EARMILK.com

Cleo Alexandra releases the cathartic anthem we all need with her brand new single "Cigarette Lover"

AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia has made plenty of rock and roll stars but few like the lovely and talented Cleo Alexandra, a rising force igniting the Australian music scene. Transitioning from beauty queen and winning Miss. Australia to burgeoning Oz-rock star, Cleo’s debut album is a revelation as she fearlessly reinterprets classics. She works alongside legends like Rick Springfield, infusing tracks with raw realism and a fierce edge. Guided by Grammy-winning producers, Cleo’s sound is a fusion of danger, allure, and boldness. Each track throbs with sultry intensity, morphing familiar melodies into electrifying riffs and hypnotic beats. Cleo Alexandra’s artistry attracts fellow Aussie pop icons and enraptured global audiences with her fresh, boundary-pushing take on dark glamour. Not only is she a beautiful figure, but her beautiful voice and presence make for an all-around amazing performer.

The process of the music video was quite different from a typical approach. The video was created using Kaiber AI, a complete learning curve, and a liberating experience as she was able to use her creativity to another level. AI brings to life the fictional storyline of a murderous villain known as the Cigarette Lover who is on the run from the police after escaping from Prison. She describes the video as “when you’re in your villain era and need a song to sing at the top of your lungs as a cathartic release while trying to move on from your toxic ex.” The captivating lyrics alongside the constantly moving and flashy visuals combine to make this a work of art in a new time of artificial intelligence taking over the music industry.

