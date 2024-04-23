Submit Release
ASEAN Future Forum 2024 wraps up in Hanoi

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Future Forum 2024 (AFF 2024) wrapped up in Hanoi on April 23 after a day of productive discussions.

In his closing speech, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn said in-depth discussions at the event have provided regional countries and stakeholders with valuable insights to reflect on and reaffirm the importance of collective efforts in shaping a brighter future for the ASEAN community. 

The minister expressed optimism about ASEAN's development direction, noting that the discussions had attracted a significant number of policymakers and business entities to explore and propose feasible solutions, with some proposing unique approaches to adapting to and addressing regional challenges. 

According to him, delegates highlighted the ASEAN’s pivotal role in further maintaining regional peace and stability.

He concluded by urging ASEAN member states to unite with determination in realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. This vision, he emphasised, will shape a better future for both current and future generations.

The AFF 2024, themed “Toward Fast and Sustainable Growth of a People-Centered ASEAN Community”, was an important initiative proposed by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the 43rd ASEAN Summit last September. It aimed at creating a common platform for ASEAN member states as well as partner countries and ASEAN people to contribute to promoting and shaping the bloc’s development path.

With nearly 500 delegates representing governments, diplomatic corps, business communities, ASEAN, partners and international organisations taking part, the event featured two plenary and two working lunch sessions. — VNS

