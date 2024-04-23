APEGA registrar and CEO to retire spring 2025, search for new RCEO begins

Edmonton, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., FCAE, ICD.D, FEC, FGC (Hon.), registrar and chief executive officer of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), announced he will retire and resign his position on April 30, 2025.



Mr. Nagendran has spent the past seven years dedicated to upholding the mission of protecting the interests of all Albertans through leading the regulation of professional engineers and geoscientists in Alberta.



“The decision to retire comes after careful consideration and planning. APEGA is in a strong position for me to pass the baton to the next leader, and I am eager to see what kinds of new perspectives the successful candidate will bring,” says Nagendran.



Executive search firm Odgers Berndtson has been selected to find a visionary leader—internal or external—who can continue to advance APEGA in regulatory excellence. The search for Mr. Nagendran’s successor is anticipated to be completed before his departure to ensure a seamless transition. APEGA Council is committed to a transparent selection process and will keep registrants and permit holders informed.



“The foundation laid by Jay, and the path carved by the future registrar and CEO, will guide APEGA towards continued effectiveness as a strong regulator. We extend our deepest gratitude to Jay in his departure for his years of dedicated service and leadership,” says APEGA President Manon Plante, CD1, P.Eng., MDS.



As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with nearly 69,000 registrants who safeguard public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

