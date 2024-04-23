iCoreConnect Inc. Announces New State Endorsement of Seven Solutions From the Tennessee Dental Association





New Endorsements Allows iCoreConnect New Entry Into the Tennessee Market



OCOEE, FL, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based software and SaaS technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, announced today the endorsement of the Tennessee Dental Association for seven of iCoreConnect’s solutions.

This strategic collaboration marks another significant advancement in iCore’s mission to deliver innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies tailored to the evolving needs of its customers and state association members. This endorsement allows the TDA’s members to further leverage iCore’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including iCoreVerify, iCoreRx, iCoreEPCS, iCorePay, iCoreAnalytics, iCoreCodeGenius and iCoreClaims.

“iCoreConnect has an excellent reputation among other state dental and medical associations. We are excited to join the long list of states who partner with iCoreConnect to bring value to their members,” shared Andrea Hayes, MA, CAE Tennessee Dental Association Executive Director.

Through this partnership, TDA members can expect to benefit from:

Enhanced Integration: Integration of iCoreConnect’s SaaS solutions with many of the common Practice Management software’s in the market today.

Expanded Functionality: Access a broader range of features and functionalities that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic marketplace.

Unmatched Support: Receive comprehensive support and guidance from our teams of experts, to ensure a smooth and successful implementation process.

Flexibility: A suite of software solutions that works together to help increase productivity, efficiency, and profitability with a single sign-on, with the ability to add modules as needed.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Tennessee Dental Association and combine our strengths to deliver exceptional value to their members," said iCoreConnect CEO & President, Robert McDermott. "Together, we are committed to driving innovation and helping businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."

Harnessing product endorsements from State Dental Associations is a cornerstone of iCore’s growth strategy. Upon receiving an endorsement, iCore initiates a collaborative, co-branded marketing campaign to disseminate the news, while working closely with the respective state associations to distribute content across various channels such as print, email campaigns, journals, newsletters, and more.

About iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc. is a leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, positioning iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States. touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

