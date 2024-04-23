On April 23, 2024, the Food and Drug Administration approved lutetium Lu 177 dotatate (Lutathera, Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company) for pediatric patients 12 years and older with somatostatin receptor (SSTR)-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors. Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate received approval for this indication for adults in 2018.

This represents the first FDA approval of a radioactive drug, or radiopharmaceutical, for pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs.

Efficacy and Safety

Approval was based on pharmacokinetic (PK), dosimetry, and safety data from NETTER-P (NCT04711135), an ongoing, international, multi-center, open-label, single-arm study of lutetium Lu 177 dotatate in adolescent patients with locally advanced/inoperable or metastatic SSTR-positive GEP-NETs or pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (PPGL). Approval was also based on the extrapolation of efficacy outcomes observed in NETTER-1 (NCT01578239), a randomized, multicenter, open-label, active-controlled trial in 229 patients with locally advanced/inoperable or metastatic SSTR-positive midgut carcinoid tumors, which supported the original approval of lutetium Lu 177 dotatate in adult patients.

Safety was evaluated in 9 pediatric patients in NETTER-P, including 4 patients with GEP-NETs. The major outcome measures were absorbed radiation doses in target organs and incidence of adverse reactions after the first treatment cycle. Additional outcome measures included short-term adverse reactions following treatment with lutetium Lu 177 dotatate. The adverse reaction profile observed in NETTER-P was similar to that observed in adults.

The recommended lutetium Lu 177 dotatate dose is 7.4 GBq (200 mCi) every 8 weeks (± 1 week) for a total of 4 doses. Premedications and concomitant medications should be administered as recommended. A post-marketing requirement was issued to assess the long-term safety of lutetium Lu 177 dotatate in adolescents.

Expedited Programs

NETTER-P was conducted as part of a pediatric Written Request (WR) under the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA). This application was granted priority review and orphan drug designation; FDA expedited programs are described in the Guidance for Industry: Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions-Drugs and Biologics.

