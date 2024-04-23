Filtration And Separation Market: The Dynamic Landscape of Oil Gas Industry to Reach $141.2 bn by 2030

Filtration and Separation Market Expected to Reach $152.05 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global filtration and separation industry generated $93.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $141.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

High focus on curbing water and air pollution is expected to boost the demand for filters, which in turn drives the filtration & separation market growth. However, higher purchasing and running cost of the filtration system is restraining the market growth. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of nanotechnology is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐬 & 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 -

Based on type, the gas & liquid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for 94% of the global filtration and separation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to large scale application of filtration & separation of liquids and gases in industrial and municipal sector. Moreover, the air segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in awareness about health for breathing pure air.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 & 𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 -

Based on end user, the water & wastewater segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global filtration and separation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to use of filtration & separation of industrial and sewage application. However, the life sciences segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rapid rise in healthcare facilities and awareness for living a healthy life style.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global filtration and separation market, owing to large scale application of filtration & separation plants in the region for municipal, industrial and life science end users. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development of countries such as China and India.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

Porvair Plc

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alfa Laval

Danaher (Pall Corporation)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Lydall, Inc.

MANN+HUMMEL

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

