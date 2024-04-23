CBP, Canon Announce Partnership Against Counterfeit Products

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. (Canon), a leader in digital imaging solutions and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today a new partnership to help prevent counterfeit products from entering the United States.

Under this partnership, which is part of CBP’s Donations Acceptance Program, Canon will donate 328 verification tools to CBP cargo and mail facilities to aid in authenticating a variety of Canon merchandise.

“Every day across America, the men and women of CBP use cutting edge technology to address threats to the Homeland while simultaneously acquiring and deploying new capabilities like this Canon donation to meet new threats,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino. “This partnership will greatly improve our trade enforcement operations in counterfeit and pirated goods which threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers.”

The trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of businesses, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. To deter the importation of illicit goods and protect U.S. consumers and businesses, CBP has developed a proactive, aggressive, and dynamic enforcement approach to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement. CBP’s enforcement efforts are strengthened by stakeholder collaboration and innovative approaches such as the CBP and Canon partnership. Canon intends to partner with CBP for the long term by resupplying and if necessary, upgrading donated testing devices as CBP’s detection needs evolve.

“Canon is committed to protecting its customers in the United States, as well as globally, from the health and safety risks that counterfeits may pose to their person and property. CBP is at the front line of our U.S. anti-counterfeiting strategy every day,” said Seymour Liebman, Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel. “This donation complements our long-term goal to provide CBP with the necessary tools, training and support to combat illicit trade. This newest donation with Canon will facilitate the identification and removal of counterfeit goods from the U.S. stream of commerce. Canon believes that we can send a strong deterring message to those individuals and companies who seek to unlawfully profit from Canon’s outstanding reputation by infringing its intellectual property rights and covertly put U.S. citizens at risk.”

The Donations Acceptance Program enables CBP to accept tools and technology to enforce intellectual property rights which have been registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office and subsequently recorded with CBP. Right holders may learn more about CBP’s e-recordation program and record their registered trademarks and copyrights at https://iprr.cbp.gov. Public-private partnerships are a key component of CBP’s Resource Optimization Strategy and allow CBP to provide new or expanded services and infrastructure at domestic ports of entry. For more information, visit www.CBP.gov/DAP.

About U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation's borders at and between official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

