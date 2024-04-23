Submit Release
Timed Online Plant Closure Auctions for Scott-Bathgate Ltd. and the “NUTTY CLUB” Brand

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Auctions & Appraisals Inc. is proud to be hosting the 3-day, 3-city timed online plant closure auctions for Scott-Bathgate Ltd. and the “NUTTY CLUB” brand. Scott-Bathgate which has operated in Western Canada since 1903, made the difficult decision to wind down operations of the company in January 2024 after 120 years.

GD Auctions will be hosting the Timed Online auctions from April 30, 2024-May 2, 2024, which includes a large quantity of Inventory as well as any remaining equipment of their Delta, Edmonton, and Calgary locations. Bidding details can be found on our website gdauctions.com. Any questions can be directed to either Mickey Spencer @ 780-499-0779 or James Carlson @ 403-862-9911.


