The Victory Bancorp Welcomes Laurie E. Tolle to its Board of Directors





PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Laurie E. Tolle, managing partner of Maillie LLP, to its Board of Directors. Tolle brings a wealth of expertise in accounting, auditing, and professional services, along with a distinguished career of nearly three decades in the accounting industry.

Tolle's role as managing partner of Maillie LLP, a firm recognized as a “Top 300” firm in America by Inside Public Accounting, is a testament to her leadership and vision in the field of accounting. She has been instrumental in incorporating technology into the firm's operations, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness, and fostering professional development and specialization.

Before joining Maillie LLP, Tolle held key positions in public accounting firms and served as the Director of Professional and Technical Services for the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, where she managed the state's peer review program and liaised with various committees.

A graduate of Villanova University, Tolle has been a certified public accountant in Pennsylvania since 1994. She is an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and is a founding member of Women on Course.

Victory Bancorp is excited to have Laurie E. Tolle join its Board of Directors and looks forward to her valuable contributions in shaping the future of the company.

Joseph Major, Chairman of the Board and Bank Leader stated, “I'm thrilled to welcome Laurie Tolle to our board. Laurie brings a wealth of leadership experience and a visionary outlook that will undoubtedly propel our company forward.“

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

484-791-3407

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16f3ac65-0a38-449e-9200-029943dc1a29



