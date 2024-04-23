Submit Release
Consortium Completes PFAS Test Order Tier 1 Requirements

WASHINGTON (April 23, 2024) – The 6:2 Fluorotelomer Sulfonamide Betaine (6:2 FTSB) Testing Consortium, managed by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), has submitted a final report for the third and final study required in accordance with Tier 1 of the Test Order issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in June 2022. The Test Order for 6:2 FTSB was the first to be issued under EPA's National PFAS Testing Strategy released in the fall of 2021.

The final study submitted to EPA investigated the biosolubility of 6:2 FTSB using a simulated epithelial lung fluid (SELF). According to the EPA Test Order, biosolubility is a key parameter in evaluating the rate of clearance of the substance from the lungs. The results of the study are currently under review by EPA’s technical staff.  

Following submission to EPA, ACC's Vice President of Chemical Products and Technology Division, Rob Simon, noted that "the Consortium looks forward to reviewing the scope of further testing on 6:2 FTSB."

The substance 6:2 FTSB is a fluorosurfactant that has been used in formulations of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF) to effectively fight hydrocarbon fires. The members of ACC's 6:2 FTSB Testing Consortium include Chemours, Corteva Agriscience, and Tyco Products.

