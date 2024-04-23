AFGE Local 4070 and Thomson Federal Prison to Host Career Fair for Over 122 Job Opportunities
AFGE Local 4070 is hosting a mass hiring event for Thomson Federal Prison on Monday, April 29th in Bettendorf IA.
We are happy to host a joint career fair with AFGE Local 4070 and Warden Brian Lammer to fill over 122 vacant positions at Thomson Federal Prison”BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFGE Local 4070 and Thomson Federal Prison are excited to announce a career fair open to the public on Monday, April 29th from 9 am-2 pm at the Isles Hotel and Casino Bettendorf. The event will provide information and resources for over 122 career opportunities at Thomson Federal Prison, located in Thomson, IL.
The career fair will offer a unique opportunity for individuals interested in pursuing a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons at Thomson Prison. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the application process, job requirements, and benefits of working at the facility. Recruiters will be available to answer any questions and provide guidance on how to successfully apply for these highly sought-after positions.
Thomson Federal Prison is currently seeking individuals for over 122 positions including correctional officers, nurses, teachers, and administrative staff. These positions offer competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career advancement. The career fair is open to all members of the public, regardless of prior experience or education level.
AFGE Local 4070 and Thomson Federal Prison are committed to providing equal employment opportunities to all individuals. The career fair aims to attract a diverse pool of applicants and encourage individuals from all backgrounds to consider a career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the career fair and take the first step towards a fulfilling and rewarding career at Thomson Federal Prison.
For more information about the career fair and the job opportunities available at Thomson Federal Prison, please visit the AFGE Local 4070 website or contact the prison directly at 815-259-1666. Don't miss this chance to learn about over 122 career opportunities at Thomson Federal Prison. We look forward to seeing you there!
When Monday, April 29th, 2024
Location Isles Hotel and Casino 1777 Isle Pkwy, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Time 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Benefits Include:
•Competitive Pay
•Federal Law Enforcement Retirement Pension
•Matching 401k
•Full Health Benefits
•Vacation and Sick Leave
