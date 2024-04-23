HealthPRO Canada Board of Directors Appoints Christine Donaldson as President and CEO

Oakville, ON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPRO Canada’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Donaldson as the organization’s President and CEO, effective May 1st, 2024.

Donaldson, who joined HealthPRO Canada’s senior leadership team nearly seven years ago, has served as Interim President and CEO for the past year. She was selected for the permanent role following a comprehensive national executive search

of healthcare and business leaders.

“As Canada’s group contracting provider for healthcare, we’re thrilled that we will continue to benefit from Christine’s strong, decisive and inclusive leadership on a permanent basis,” said Marc Toppings, Chair, HealthPRO Canada Board of Directors. “Christine’s healthcare expertise and insight into the healthcare supply chain will continue to amplify our national reach and growth on behalf of members, suppliers and patients across the country.”

Over the past seven years, Donaldson has established a proven track record of working collaboratively with members, suppliers, industry associations and all levels of government to spearhead strategic initiatives designed to advance savings, patient safety, sustainability and supply assurance for our healthcare system.

“I am honoured to lead an incredible team that has earned the trust and respect of healthcare partners across the country for nearly three decades,” Donaldson said. “I am excited to leverage our national scope, singular focus on contracting and unrivaled expertise to strengthen Canada’s healthcare supply chain and move the needle on solutions to healthcare’s greatest challenges.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years,

HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

