China's Nanjing presents "Encountering Chinese Characters, Harmony and Coexistence" exhibition at UN
The Chinese Language Day serves as an important platform to promote Chinese culture and enhance intercultural exchanges.
Nanjing is known as the 'City of Literature' and aims to use literature as a medium to continually enhance mutual learning and understanding between Chinese civilization and diverse global cultures.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Guyu, also known as Grain Rain, the sixth of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms that marks a prime season for sowing and growth, the city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, introduced the "Encountering Chinese Characters, Harmony and Coexistence" exhibition to the United Nations headquarters in New York this Friday.
— Han Liming
The event offers an immersive cultural experience that combines Chinese calligraphy, painting, music, and tea, introducing the essence of eastern China's springtime to an international audience. This celebration marks the 15th UN Chinese Language Day, observed annually on April 20.
To emphasize the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote the equal use of the UN's six official languages, the UN initiated the UN Language Days in 2010. That same year, the permanent mission of China to the UN proposed that Chinese Language Day be celebrated on Guyu, a traditional Chinese solar term, to honor Cangjie's contributions, considered the progenitor of Chinese characters. Since then, each Guyu season, the UN headquarters and offices host vibrant Chinese Language Day events, offering a gateway for people worldwide to approach the Chinese language and experience Chinese culture.
The Chinese Language Day serves as an important platform for the permanent mission of China to the UN to promote Chinese culture and enhance intercultural exchanges. This year's "Encountering Chinese Characters, Harmony and Coexistence" exhibition is co-organized by the mission, the Municipal People's Government of Nanjing, recognized as a city of literature by UNESCO because of its literary history and heritage, the UN General Assembly's Chinese Division, and the UN Chinese Book Club, with the Nanjing Municipal Government's Press Office, Nanjing University of the Arts, and Nanjing Cultural Investment Holding Group planning and hosting the event.
The organizer stated, "Under the guidance of the permanent mission, this year's Chinese Language Day will use Chinese characters as a link and 'harmony' as the theme to show the contemporary value of Chinese culture to friends from all nations and promote harmonious coexistence and mutual understanding among different civilizations."
During the event, the exhibition drew an endless stream of visitors. Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, Denis Francis, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Movses Abelian, UN Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management, and Zhongliang Chen, chief of the UN Chinese Translation Service, were among the dignitaries who visited the exhibition.
"I believe everyone will not only appreciate the long heritage and unique charm of Chinese characters but also feel the vibrant contemporary energy radiating from Chinese cities like Nanjing," said Fu.
He added that the allure of the Chinese language and civilization, like a blooming flower, becomes even more appreciated when seen alongside other flowers, contributing significantly to human societal progress. Francis expressed that language is not just a means of communication but also a bridge connecting people and cultures, thereby enriching our life experiences. Chinese, one of the six official languages of the UN and used by nearly a fifth of the world's population, is an essential part of human cultural heritage.
Therefore, respecting this beautiful and widely used language is crucial. He shared his experience with Chinese calligraphy, "During my visit to China in January this year, I had the opportunity to try calligraphy. I wrote the Chinese character 'Fu,' meaning 'happiness.' It was indeed a moment of great joy and hope to observe the discipline and creative spirit of the children."
"Nanjing is known as the 'City of Literature' and aims to use literature as a medium to continually enhance mutual learning and understanding between Chinese civilization and diverse global cultures. Harmony and coexistence represent our vision for a better world," said Han Liming, secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Party Committee and member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee, she welcomed guests to the event and expressed gratitude to those who have long supported Nanjing's development.
At the opening ceremony, she demonstrated the evolution of the calligraphy for "Ning," the abbreviation for Nanjing, showing how the character symbolizes peace and tranquility in Chinese hearts and reflects the city's values.
Han stated, "Nanjing, one of China's four great ancient capitals and the first to be named a UNESCO city of literature, will adhere to the principles of harmony and integration." "We aim to conduct programs like the Belt and Road young cultural exchange, interviews with renowned literary figures, and an international writers' residency to showcase Chinese culture, bridge East-West cultural exchanges, and help more people understand and fall in love with Nanjing."
At the opening ceremony, the historic and cultural depth of Nanjing was palpable throughout. The event featured performances by Chinese and foreign musicians, including "Plum Blossom Melody," a masterpiece from ancient China composed by Huan Yi of the Eastern Jin dynasty, inspired by the fragrance of plum blossoms in Nanjing and later adapted by the renowned Tang dynasty musician Yan Shigu. Another highlight was "Jasmine Flower," originally known as "Fresh Flower Tune" from the Luhe region of Nanjing and regarded as the foremost folk song of the Jiangnan area.
In addition, visitors had the opportunity to engage directly with Chinese culture through activities like Chinese calligraphy, printing with the Ten Bamboo Studio letter paper templates, and tasting Nanjing's Yuhua tea, which are traditional delights especially cherished during the Guyu season.
The exhibition was divided into three sections, each exploring the historical evolution, artistic representation, and innovative design of Chinese characters. The entire exhibition traced the trajectory of Chinese civilization through various script forms, from turtle shells and oracle bones to silk and paper, highlighting the profound complexity of the Chinese written word.
Andy Yan
North Professional Consulting
email us here