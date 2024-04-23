TOWER CAPITAL GROUP President Recognized by Puget Sound Community

TOWER CAPITAL GROUP, President Vani Rao Honored by Puget Sound Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

NEW YORK, NY, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER CAPITAL GROUP, market maker of Generational Health, celebrates the recognition of TOWER President, Vani Rao, as a honoree in Puget Sound Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. TOWER is pleased to see the community’s acknowledgement of Vani Rao’s leadership and her ongoing commitment to delivering multigenerational outcomes. Generational Health are those effects passed on genetically, epigenetically, and environmentally, shaping humanity’s evolutionary curve. It represents a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity encompassing critical areas of community, environment, and women’s health.

Members of TOWER’s team and partners will come together in Seattle, Washington on April 25, 2024, to celebrate this honor. TOWER takes this opportunity to reflect on this achievement, recognizing yet another milestone as it executes on the mission to support the growth of its published cohort of >$17B USD Generational Health entities, as measured by total current capital invested.

Motivated to promote capital-based outcomes that drive healthier economies, Vani Rao shares, “The market for generational health allows us to take a longitudinal approach to investment and pick the innovation that benefits humanity while optimizing returns. That is truly a legacy building.”

Operating across industries, regions and partners, TOWER CAPITAL GROUP and its affiliates deploy expertise and capital to uncover economic value, investment and innovation within Generational Health and bring it to stakeholders across the globe. Visit www.towercapital.org for more information on Generational Health, the Company, and its mission.

