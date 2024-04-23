Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market Exploring the Surging Demand At a CAGR of 8.1% Precision to Reach $40.8 Mn by 2032

Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market Expected to Reach $40.8 Million by 2032—Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global fiberglass cutting robots market was valued at $19 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.8 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The implementation of robotics technology has been revolutionized by the increase in demand for automation. To compete effectively in the market, many businesses concentrate on automating operational procedures to cut costs, free up time, produce high-quality goods, and boost productivity The growing demand for automation and the lack of skilled workers are anticipated to boost the market. Leading companies aspire to explore innovative technologies and applications to satisfy customers' increasing demands.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Forecast Period: 2023–2032

Market Size in 2020: $19 million

Market Size in 2032: $40.8 million

CAGR: 8.1 %

Segments covered: Product Type, Application, Payload, Reach, and Region.

Drivers:

High requirement for automation.

High labour cost and dearth of skilled human workforce.

Increase in investments in R&D activities.

Opportunities:

Evolving robotics and AI industry.

Restraints:

High initial investment and installation costs.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟔-𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝟕-𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product type, the 6-axis to 7-axis robots segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the fiberglass cutting robots market revenue. The 3-axis to 5-axis robots segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to high demand for 3-axis to 5-axis robots for fiberglass cutting applications in construction and industrial sector is expected to drive the market. This is attributed to the increase in demand for SCARA and other robots for miniature work in the electronics and electrical industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on application, the automotive and transportation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the fiberglass cutting robots market. This is attributed to the increasing demand of articulated and other robots for automotive fibre parts manufacturing in the automotive and transportation. However, the construction segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032. The rise in demand of fiberglass products for insulation is expected to drive the demand for fiberglass cutting robots in the construction sector.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on payload, the heavy segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the fiberglass cutting robots market revenue, and medium payload segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. Growth in automotive, construction, chemical wind energy and other industries is increasing demand for fiberglass cutting robots. Growth in the industrial sector will eventually have a positive impact on the fiberglass cutting robots market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

Based on reach, the more than 2000 mm segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the fiberglass cutting robots market revenue, and up to 2000 mm segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. Reequipment of huge fiberglass products in wind energy, boat manufacturing and other sectors drives fiberglass cutting robots market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the fiberglass cutting robots market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to rise in investment by key market players and policies such as "Make in India" and others are expected to drive market growth.. The LAMEA region, however, is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to urbanization and industrial in this region, which is expected to drive the market growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

ABB

Comau

DAIHEN CORPORATION CO., LTD.

DENSO CORPORATION

FANUC Corporation

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

KUKA AG

UNIVERSAL ROBOTS A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation