ibex Named to Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2024

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the “Best Employers for Diversity 2024” by Forbes. This recognition reflects ibex’s deep-rooted commitment to global workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion.



“We believe that diversity creates dynamic opportunities for personal and professional growth,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of ibex. “Ensuring an inclusive culture is foundational to driving continuous innovation and having a positive impact on our employees, clients, and the communities where we live and work. This award from Forbes recognizes our efforts to create and sustain a culture of belonging and make diversity an essential part of how we operate.”

Forbes and Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected the Best Employers for Diversity 2024 through an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 people. The evaluation was based on several criteria, including recommendations from employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+ and general diversity in the workplace. Survey participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries with regard to diversity. Additionally, extensive research was carried out to gauge how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best practices.

“ibex is committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, race, religion, disability, or sexual orientation,” said Paul Inson, Chief People Officer at ibex. “Our commitment is reflected in the wide range of initiatives we have in place to attract diverse talent and support their growth and development at every stage of their career journey.”

These programs include the Women of ibex, an employee resource group designed for all employees who identify as a woman to contribute their voice, opinions, talents, or ideas, and provides a forum for advice, resources, and support from other women; and ibex Siren, a celebration of ibex’s LGBTQIA+ community that includes a prestigious and elegant pageant and platform for supporting key issues and education.

“Each unique perspective is a piece of a puzzle which, when put together, forms a clear picture of who ibex is as a company—one that is built on diversity, equity, inclusion, and most importantly, respect,” added Inson.

ibex has frequently been recognized as a top workplace for its strides in making an inclusive and exciting culture. Last year, Newsweek named ibex as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families 2023 , in addition to America’s Greatest Workplaces for Remote Work 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 . The company was also named Philippines’ Best Employer 2024 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista two years in a row, and won a Stevie Award for Women in Business, 2023 Women Helping Women Award .

