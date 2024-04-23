Expansion of Organic and Sustainable Agriculture Catapults the Pesticide Detection Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 3,049.50 million by 2034

Industry growth factors for pesticide detection in the United States point to a 4.60% CAGR until 2034. Companies are worried about getting sued or blamed for health and environmental problems caused by pesticides.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pesticide detection market is valued at US$ 1,892.78 million in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,049.50 million by 2034. The pesticide detection market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2024 to 2034.



The growing consumer demand for organic and sustainably produced food items results in increased scrutiny of pesticide residues and stringent organic certification requirements. As a result, organic food manufacturers invest in advanced pesticide detection technology to guarantee that residual limitations are met and that consumers trust organic labels. Organic producers can differentiate themselves in the market and fulfill the rising demand for healthier and more ecologically sustainable food options by establishing rigorous testing protocols.

Digital technologies and data analytics are transforming workflows for pesticide detection because they improve data management, analysis, and decision support. Laboratory automation of sample monitoring, data processing, and reporting duties can be achieved using cloud-based platforms, LIMS, and data analytics tools. This automation enhances workflow efficiency and ensures regulatory compliance. Laboratories can improve accuracy, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in pesticide testing operations by utilizing data analytics techniques, such as machine learning and predictive modeling, to derive useful insights from copious amounts of analytical data, identify trends, and optimize testing protocols.

Note from the Analysts

“Businesses in the pesticide detection market need to put cutting-edge detection technology and strategic collaborations at the top of their priority list due to the increased worldwide concerns surrounding food safety and environmental sustainability. Gaining a competitive edge in this ever-changing market will need an understanding of consumer demands and the ability to create customized solutions.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Pesticide Detection Market Report

The global market size stood at US$ 1,436.70 million in 2019.

The multi-residue type segment holds 23% of market shares in 2024.

The rapid detection technologies segment captured 18% of market shares in 2024.

The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 4.60% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in Germany is anticipated to develop at a 4.50% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in China is estimated to surge at a 6.20% CAGR through 2034.

The market size in India is expected to increase at a 7.40% CAGR through 2034.



Competitive Landscape

Established industry leaders face competition from rising firms and niche experts in the pesticide detection market. Key battlegrounds include technology innovation, strategic relationships, regulatory compliance, and customer-centricity. Established organizations provide complete solutions, whilst smaller competitors focus on specialized offers. Technological developments, partnerships, and adherence to regulations drive competitiveness.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil developed a kraft paper-based electrochemical sensor that detects pesticides in fruits and vegetables in real-time when attached to an electrical device.

In June 2022, researchers at Sweden's Karolinska Institute developed a nanosensor capable of detecting pesticides on food within minutes. According to research published in the journal Advanced Science, nanosensors use flame-sprayed nanoparticles to magnify chemical signals. While still in their early stages, researchers hope that these nanosensors can help identify pesticides before they are consumed.

Key Players in the Pesticide Detection Market

Renka Bio

Sciex

Merk

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Spensa Karlabs

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Ltd.

SCS Global Services

Microbac Laboratories Inc.

Symbio Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

Fera Science Limited

Pesticide Detection Market Segmentation

By Methods:

Multi-residue Types (MRMs)

Selective or Single Residue (SRMs)

Detect Multiple Pesticide Residues



By Technology:

Traditional Technologies

Rapid Detection Technologies

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Mass Spectrometer (MS)

Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC)

High-Performance Thin Layer Chromatography (HPTLC)

Electro Analytical Technique

Electrochemical Sensors Chemicals & Biosensors

Spectroscopic Techniques

Flow Injection Analysis

Spectrophotometry

Capillary Electrophoresis

Bioassay for Pesticide Detection

ELISA Enzyme-linked Immune Absorbent Assay

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



