IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC), a provider of research and development, venture financing and investment for private and public companies.

To begin the interview, Wang provided an introduction to SUIC Worldwide Holdings and its business model.

“SUIC Worldwide Holdings targets opportunities to enhance and streamline existing supply chain and financial processes. SUIC is the majority and U.S. operating shareholder of Beneway Holdings Group, which is planning to file an S-1 for an IPO this year. Through its I.Hart Group subsidiary, Beneway operates 150 global chain and franchise locations of a variety of brands, and it is planning to replicate this unique brand model in the U.S.”

Wang then discussed his role with the company and those of the SUIC management team.

“I am the CEO of SUIC and have been the CEO of the I.Hart Group since 2018. Elena Lin is associate CFO of SUIC. She previously served as CEO of Monga Chicken. In 2015, she was recognized as one of Taiwan's Top 100 Managers of the Year. Elton Han is associate CTO of SUIC. He is also currently Director of Food and Beverage Development for the I.Hart Group.”

Wang next provided insight into SUIC’s global reach and client base.

“Our clients include top e-commerce companies, global listing companies and global hotel chains, among others. Our products export to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and countries throughout Southeast Asia.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC: SUIC), to learn more about the company’s recent milestones and operational goals for 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 18 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SINOUnitedCo.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com