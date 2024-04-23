Power Bank Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Profitable Opportunities in the Industry

Power Bank industry

Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, "Power Bank Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Battery Type, Power Rating, Distribution Channel and Price Range : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

The global power bank market size was valued at $17.41 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The report on the global power bank market provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, along with a focus on its segments such as battery type, distribution channel, power rating, and price range. The report offers CAGR values and revenue figures for the 2020-2027 timeframe.

The growth of the power bank sector is on account of the rise in the adoption of smart wearable devices across the globe, especially in developing countries like India, China, etc. Also, the overall growth in the consumer electronics sector is predicted to augment the growth rate of the power bank industry. Furthermore, in the past few years, an increase in the demand for enhanced Li-polymer-based mobile power banks is expected to help the industry flourish in the 2023-2032 timeframe.

The Allied Market Research report focuses on key issues like growth drivers and investment opportunities in the power bank market. The insights provided through these reports help businesses gain complete knowledge of the industry and formulate strategies accordingly. Furthermore, the market restraints that are elaborated in the report aid the companies in avoiding things that will prove detrimental to their success in the market. The report also covers each segment and sub-segment holistically at both local and global levels. Additionally, as part of the analysis of the competitive scenario in the industry, the report offers statistical data obtained from scientific tools like Porter’s five forces.

Apart from growth drivers, investment opportunities, and market restraints that are given in the report, it also highlights the financial performance of the leading companies in the domain. Furthermore, the latest trends and developments in the sector, along with interviews with major stakeholders in the industry are also provided in the report to enable businesses to make bold decisions smartly.

Major players in the market include:

• GP Batteries

• Panasonic Corporation

• Zagg Inc

• Huawei Technologies

• Sony Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Lenovo

• Xtorm (Telco Accessories B.V.)

• Anker Innovations Ltd

Regional Analysis

The report, along with the segmental analysis, also offers a regional analysis of the sector to cover the local variations in the industry’s performance. As part of this regional analysis, the report analyses the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As part of the North American analysis, countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico are studied in detail. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific study involves the study of the industry in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The European analysis covers the market in the UK, Germany, and France. Finally, the regions of Africa, the Middle East, and South America are studied as part of the LAMEA analysis.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• What is the estimated revenue share of the power bank sector?

• Which is the largest regional market for the power bank sector?

• What are the latest developments in the industry?

• What are the strategies adopted by major companies in the domain?

