Leaders from Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For To Share Insights at For All Summit May 7-9

Great Place To Work® will host its global workplace culture conference in New Orleans.

Oakland, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top executives from award-winning companies like Hilton, Marriott International, Synchrony, Thrive Global and UKG will be sharing their wisdom and perspective at the Great Place To Work® For All Summit™ May 7- 9 in New Orleans.

This annual event, now in its 19th season, brings together 1,500+ senior executives, thought leaders, industry analysts, and passionate workplace culture advocates from over 500 companies. Participants learn strategies and solutions for creating equitable and empowering experiences for employees that lead to stronger business performance.

Unmatched access to new research

This year’s event will highlight the findings from The Great Transformation, a three-year research initiative to build a blueprint for the future of work that Great Place To Work has been leading together with Accenture, Cadence Design Systems, Cisco, DHL Express, Dow, Encore, Hilton, KPMG, Synchrony, UKG, and World Wide Technology.

These companies have worked on a range of transformative ideas and pilot initiatives, including how to unlock advocacy throughout organizations by utilizing employee resource groups (ERGs) so they become engines for innovation, talent development, and revenue growth.

Attendees will hear from CEOs and HR leaders at these award-winning companies about their experimental efforts to improve the workplace, including lessons learned and opportunities for future growth.

Headliners & Keynotes

Here are some of the speakers joining the mainstage:

Mindy Kaling , award-winning writer, actor, and producer will speak about her career and breaking down barriers as a trailblazer in Hollywood.

, award-winning writer, actor, and producer will speak about her career and breaking down barriers as a trailblazer in Hollywood. Angela Duckworth , bestselling author and speaker, will discuss her research into “grit” and how workplace leaders can help employees find resilience.

, bestselling author and speaker, will discuss her research into “grit” and how workplace leaders can help employees find resilience. Arianna Huffington , founder and CEO of Thrive Global, will explain why well-being is the ultimate productivity multiplier and share how a focus on employee health across five key daily behaviors — sleep, food, movement, stress management, and connection –— can help companies achieve better business outcomes.

, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, will explain why well-being is the ultimate productivity multiplier and share how a focus on employee health across five key daily behaviors — sleep, food, movement, stress management, and connection –— can help companies achieve better business outcomes. Allie K. Miller , AI entrepreneur, advisor, and investor will explore the impact of generative AI on business growth and the implications for talent and equity across industries.

, AI entrepreneur, advisor, and investor will explore the impact of generative AI on business growth and the implications for talent and equity across industries. John O’Leary , bestselling author and speaker, will share his extraordinary story of survival, resilience and the power of leadership in service of others.

, bestselling author and speaker, will share his extraordinary story of survival, resilience and the power of leadership in service of others. Daniel Wendler, speaker, bestselling author, and co-author of the newly released, “Neurodiversity and the Myth of Normal,” will show us how executives can effectively lead neurodiverse organizations, and how AI can help neurodivergent employees (and leaders) unlock their full potential.

Top executives from the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List will also share insights on the mainstage and in focus sessions over two days of programming:

Paul Daugherty , Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer, and Ellyn Shook , chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture, join our mainstage to discuss how to create a workplace for all, specifically how to harness diverse perspectives and ensure that all people have the opportunity to thrive and unlock their full potential in the age of generative AI.

, Accenture’s chief technology and innovation officer, and , chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture, join our mainstage to discuss how to create a workplace for all, specifically how to harness diverse perspectives and ensure that all people have the opportunity to thrive and unlock their full potential in the age of generative AI. Ben Erwin, president and CEO of Encore, will share the story of a first-time CEO’s commitment to workplace culture at an existential moment for an events company bruised by the pandemic. Learn how investing in people can serve as a rally cry to innovate around talent and propel a company forward.

president and CEO of Encore, will share the story of a first-time CEO’s commitment to workplace culture at an existential moment for an events company bruised by the pandemic. Learn how investing in people can serve as a rally cry to innovate around talent and propel a company forward. Chris Nassetta , president and CEO of Hilton, joins our mainstage to explore how the global hotel brand bounced back from pandemic lows to become the No. 1 workplace in the world. Laura Fuentes , CHRO of Hilton, will share insights from Hilton’s efforts to cultivate trust, resilience, and inclusivity in its hotels around the world.

, president and CEO of Hilton, joins our mainstage to explore how the global hotel brand bounced back from pandemic lows to become the No. 1 workplace in the world. , CHRO of Hilton, will share insights from Hilton’s efforts to cultivate trust, resilience, and inclusivity in its hotels around the world. Anthony Capuano , president and CEO of Marriott International, will join Ty Breland , CHRO of Marriott International, to share how the world’s largest hospitality company’s historic investments in frontline associates, lessons learned, and insights for companies with a large frontline workforce.

, president and CEO of Marriott International, will join , CHRO of Marriott International, to share how the world’s largest hospitality company’s historic investments in frontline associates, lessons learned, and insights for companies with a large frontline workforce. DJ Casto, CHRO at Synchrony, will share how the financial services company asks leaders to prioritize well-being, and the efforts that are moving the needle for its workforce in conversation with Arianna Huffington moderated by Ellen McGirt.

CHRO at Synchrony, will share how the financial services company asks leaders to prioritize well-being, and the efforts that are moving the needle for its workforce in conversation with moderated by Ellen McGirt. Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, will share how leaders at the Best Workplaces™ are transforming, and the behaviors and strategies that create real value for businesses.

The first-ever ERGX experience

This year’s summit will also host the first-ever ERGX experience, a gathering of leaders and members of employee resource groups (ERGs) from companies that participated in The Great Transformation research initiative.

ERGX sessions are not open to the public, but press passes are available for the opening session, which will explore new research and insights on how ERGs can be catalysts for change and crucial engines of innovation.

Hear from industry experts

Attendees won’t want to miss these focus sessions with tactical expertise from operational leaders at the 100 Best Companies:

How To Get Leaders To Adopt New Mindsets. Claudine Hoverson, chief talent officer of Synchrony, and George Anderson, chief learning officer of Synchrony, will share how the finance leader enrolled 300 of its executives in a program to align expectations and behaviors across the business to meet the needs of a changing, hybrid workforce.

Claudine Hoverson, chief talent officer of Synchrony, and George Anderson, chief learning officer of Synchrony, will share how the finance leader enrolled 300 of its executives in a program to align expectations and behaviors across the business to meet the needs of a changing, hybrid workforce. How To Engage Frontline Workers With Employee Resource Groups. Gretchen Stroud, SVP human resources consulting and DEI at Hilton, and DeShaun N. Wise Porter, global head of diversity, equity, inclusion, and recognition at Hilton, will share how the hotel chain adapted its ERGs for its frontline workforce.

Gretchen Stroud, SVP human resources consulting and DEI at Hilton, and DeShaun N. Wise Porter, global head of diversity, equity, inclusion, and recognition at Hilton, will share how the hotel chain adapted its ERGs for its frontline workforce. How To Build a Better Workplace for Women. Tina Jones, SVP of global human resources, and Nita Espinosa, VP of global strategic sourcing at Cadence, will share how the tech firm has innovated and created programs to help women thrive in the traditionally male-dominated tech industry.

Summit sponsors include Accenture, Cadence, Cisco, DHL, Dow, Encore, Hilton, KPMG, Marriott International, Synchrony, UKG, World Wide Technology, Abbvie, Camden, Edward Jones, Nationwide, PwC, CarMax, Comcast NBCUniversal, Delta, Penn Mutual, Thrive Global, Plante Moran, Braindate, Custom Ink, Four Moon Productions, hiro, Loma Marketing Agency, and Mosaic Consulting Group.

