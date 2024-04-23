Sculpture Hospitality Ranked as a Top Low-Cost Franchise in Entrepreneur's Start-Up Magazine

Toronto, ON, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculpture Hospitality [https://www.sculpturehospitality.com/] has been named as a top franchise in Entrepreneur’s prestigious, and fiercely contested, Low-Cost Franchise category.

The renowned franchise ranking serves as a testament to Sculpture Hospitality’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

Entrepreneur’s latest ranking acknowledges Sculpture’s dedication to providing unparalleled value and opportunities for entrepreneurs seeking low-cost franchise ventures. The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2024 Franchise 500®, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Sculpture Hospitality has transformed the hospitality industry with its pioneering method for managing beverage and food inventory, offering comprehensive solutions that boost operational efficiency and drive profitability for bars and restaurants worldwide. Through cutting-edge technology and personalized expert support, Sculpture equips franchise owners with the tools and resources needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced business environment.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Vanessa De Caria, CEO and President of Sculpture Hospitality, said: 'Our ranking is a confirmation to Sculpture's commitment to providing accessible opportunities for entrepreneurship. This achievement underscores our dedication to empowering individuals to realize their business dreams without the barrier of high startup costs. Moreover, our success is greatly supported by our franchisees who, having come from the industry themselves, possess the necessary expertise to effectively support and understand the sectors they once served and are now thriving entrepreneurs within.”

As Sculpture Hospitality continues to expand its global footprint, the organization remains dedicated to fostering a collaborative, supportive community of entrepreneurs and industry leaders. With a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, Sculpture remains at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality space, driving sustainable growth and prosperity for its global franchise network.

"Many people are surprised to learn how affordable a franchise can be," says Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "There truly are incredible brands available at every level of investment — and with this list, we hope that prospective franchisees are able to find the right opportunity for both their lifestyles and their budgets."

To view Sculpture Hospitality in the full ranking, pick up the Spring 2024 issue of Entrepreneur Media’s StartUps magazine, or find the list at www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-low-under50k-ranking.

About Sculpture Hospitality

Founded in 1987, Sculpture Hospitality proudly stands as the original inventory hospitality franchise, pioneering advanced solutions for bar and restaurant inventory management. Their extensive array of services includes an intuitive restaurant inventory management platform complemented by insightful analytics, all backed by a team of seasoned industry professionals. The local experts at Sculpture, many of whom are industry veterans themselves, exemplify unwavering commitment, guiding clients through every facet of the inventory management process with adept, personalized in-person and virtual support.

With a worldwide reach that spans over 300 accomplished franchisees, Sculpture Hospitality continues to be dedicated to delivering expert inventory management solutions to businesses in the dynamic and ever-evolving hospitality sector. Each franchisee's deep understanding of the industry they once served and now support as entrepreneurs enhances their ability to tailor solutions effectively. To learn more, visit Sculpture Hospitality at: www.sculpturehospitality.com.

