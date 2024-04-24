Vennre Empowers Investors with Sharia-Compliant PE Options

Vennre Appoints Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) as their Sharia advisor

Vennre partners with SRB to offer Sharia-compliant PE options, aligning with Islamic financial principles for ethical investing.

MIDDLE EAST, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vennre, a digital platform for selected private market investments, has appointed Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) as their Sharia advisor. This strategic collaboration underscores Vennre's commitment to aligning its investment strategies with Islamic financial principles.

Founded on a shared vision to simplify wealth and investment management through technology, Vennre initially focused on private equity real estate. The company is now transforming traditionally unavailable private market investments such as real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital, making them accessible to eligible professionals across the Middle East and beyond. Vennre is committed to mastering the solution that empowers professionals to achieve financial freedom through wealth building.

Anas Halabi, Co-Founder, and Head of Investments at Vennre emphasized the importance of their investment strategy, stating, "At Vennre, we are dedicated to pursuing private market investments that not only deliver financial returns but also adhere to Sharia principles. Our focus is on offering ethical investment opportunities that resonate with the values of our stakeholders."

Vennre's decision to appoint SRB exclusively for its private market investments reflects their dedication to providing users with Sharia-compliant opportunities while maintaining high ethical standards. This partnership marks a significant step forward in integrating faith-based principles into financial solutions, meeting the growing demand for ethical investment options in the global market.

Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) is a renowned Sharia advisory firm with a strong regional presence. Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, it serves hundreds of clients globally from various industries. The demand for its services has increased as financial institutions seek to streamline Sharia compliance management and reduce the expenses of Sharia Boards. With a team of dedicated Sharia Consultants and auditors located in Bahrain, SRB has established a strong reputation in the industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Yasser S. Dahlawi, CEO of SRB, stated, "Our collaboration with Vennre showcases our commitment to expanding Sharia-compliant investment opportunities in the market. We are pleased to support Vennre in aligning their private market investments with Islamic financial principles, thereby enhancing access to ethical investments within alternative investment."

For more information on Vennre, you can contact Derya Deniz-Alfares at dd@vennre.com.

For all Sharia Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com.