Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.9 Million, or $0.24 per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2024 Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan

HELENA, Mont., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share on April 18, 2024. The dividend will be payable June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record May 17, 2024. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.40% based on recent market prices.

“Eagle’s first quarter operating results reflect disciplined loan growth and lower noninterest expenses as we continue to navigate the challenges impacting the banking industry,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. “Our team has done an excellent job of attracting high quality loans, achieving loan growth of 8.7% year-over-year, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Additionally, we experienced net interest margin retention compared to the linked quarter, even with the inverted yield curve. While the “higher for longer” interest rate environment continues to present a challenge, we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet for future growth opportunities in the year ahead.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, except where noted):

  • Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, a one basis point improvement compared to 3.32% in the preceding quarter, and a 53-basis point contraction compared to 3.86% in the first quarter a year ago.
  • Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $21.0 million in the preceding quarter and $21.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.
  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions was $118,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $168,000 in the preceding quarter.
  • Total loans increased 8.7% to $1.50 billion, at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.38 billion a year earlier, and increased modestly compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.61 billion a year earlier, and remained consistent compared to December 31, 2023.
  • The allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of portfolio loans and 194.5% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.09% of portfolio loans and 210.6% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s available borrowing capacity was approximately $418.2 million at March 31, 2024.
        March 31, 2024  
(Dollars in thousands)     Borrowings Outstanding Remaining Borrowing
Capacity		  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 157,540 $ 286,398  
Federal Reserve Bank discount window   -   31,753  
Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program         20,000   -  
Correspondent bank lines of credit   -   100,000  
Total       $ 177,540 $ 418,151  
             

  • The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of $0.14 per share on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record February 9, 2024.

Balance Sheet Results

Eagle’s total assets increased 4.7% to $2.08 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.98 billion a year ago, and increased nominally from three months earlier. The investment securities portfolio totaled $311.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $349.4 million a year ago, and $318.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Eagle originated $50.4 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $43.6 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.25%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $92.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $88.1 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.23%.

Total loans increased $120.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to a year ago, and $12.9 million, or 0.9%, from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 16.1% to $632.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $544.6 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans were comprised of 66.9% non-owner occupied and 33.1% owner occupied at March 31, 2024. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 11.0% to $257.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $231.5 million a year earlier, as the Company continues to build expertise in agricultural lending. Commercial construction and development loans decreased 11.0% to $147.7 million, compared to $165.9 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased 16.1% to $157.4 million, compared to $135.6 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 4.9% to $137.6 million, compared to $131.3 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 15.4% to $90.4 million, residential construction loans decreased 26.4% to $45.0 million, and consumer loans increased 2.3% to $29.7 million, compared to a year ago.

“While deposit mix continues to shift towards higher yielding time deposits due to the higher interest rate environment, the increase in our overall cost of deposits has slowed, and we anticipate deposit rates will start to stabilize over the next several quarters,” said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023, and remained consistent compared to December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 25.0%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 13.3%, savings accounts represented 14.0%, money market accounts comprised 20.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 26.9% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2024. Time certificates of deposit include $50.0 million in brokered certificates at March 31, 2024, compared to no brokered certificates at March 31, 2023, and $72.2 million at December 31, 2023. The average cost of total deposits was 1.62% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.49% in the preceding quarter and 0.62% in the first quarter of 2023. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024, was approximately $284.0 million, or 17% of total deposits, compared to approximately $275.0 million, or 17% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $168.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $163.0 million a year earlier and $169.3 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $21.07 at March 31, 2024, compared to $20.36 a year earlier and $21.11 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $16.05 at March 31, 2024, compared to $15.14 a year earlier and unchanged from three months earlier.  

Operating Results

“Our NIM improved one basis point compared to the preceding quarter, as the yields on earning assets more than offset the cost of funds during the first quarter,” said Clark. “We anticipate continued improvement in our cost of funds during the second half of the year.”

Eagle’s NIM was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the preceding quarter, and a 53-basis point contraction compared to 3.86% in the first quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $118,000 and resulted in a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $168,000 and a four basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the first quarter of 2024 were 2.67%, compared to 2.58% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Funding costs were 1.33% in the first quarter of 2023. Average yields on interest earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 5.47%, compared to 5.36% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.87% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, remained unchanged at $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased 7.4% compared to $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 8.8% to $19.2 million, compared to $21.0 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 9.2% compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s total noninterest income decreased 32.0% to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.8 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 15.4% compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter and $3.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. These decreases were largely driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans. This was impacted by lower loan volumes and margin compression.

First quarter noninterest expense decreased 9.8% to $17.0 million, compared to $18.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 3.0% compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter a year ago. Lower salaries and employee benefits contributed to the decrease compared to the preceding quarter.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $370,000. This compared to an income tax benefit of $315,000 in the preceding quarter and income tax expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 16.3%, compared to 24.4% for the first quarter of 2023. The anticipated effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to the increase in proportion of tax-exempt income compared to the pretax earnings, as well as tax credits and other tax benefits related to investments in low income housing tax credit projects.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, Eagle recorded a recapture in its provision for credit losses of $135,000. This compared to a $270,000 provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $279,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 227.6% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 195.2% three months earlier and 210.6% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $7.2 million at March 31, 2024, $8.4 million at December 31, 2023, and $7.1 million a year earlier.

Net loan recoveries totaled $65,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $10,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $16.4 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $15.0 million, or 1.09% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) was 6.32% at March 31, 2024, from 6.25% a year ago and unchanged from three months earlier. Shareholders’ equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale, which resulted from unrealized losses primarily related to rapid increases in interest rates. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.91% as of March 31, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Authority

Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of its common stock beginning May 1, 2024, representing approximately 5.0% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. The plan is expected to be in place for approximately 12 months, but may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time. The plan does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 29 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will” "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies or pandemics including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to vaccine efficacy and immunization rates, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; the impact of continuing adverse developments affecting the U.S. banking industry, including the associated impact of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by governmental agencies in response thereto; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior, adverse developments with respect to U.S. economic conditions and other uncertainties, including the impact of supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures and labor shortages on economic conditions and our business; an inability to access capital markets or maintain deposits or borrowing costs; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities and goodwill; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems including those that involve the Bank’s third-party vendors and service providers; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; the effect of our recent or future acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations, the outcome of any legal proceedings and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share and 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.


Balance Sheet              
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)       (Unaudited)  
            March 31, December 31, March 31,
              2024     2023     2023  
                 
Assets:              
  Cash and due from banks       $ 19,479   $ 23,243   $ 18,087  
  Interest bearing deposits in banks       1,438     1,302     1,348  
    Total cash and cash equivalents     20,917     24,545     19,435  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value       311,227     318,279     349,423  
  Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock       8,449     9,191     7,360  
  Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock       4,131     4,131     4,131  
  Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value       9,612     11,432     9,927  
  Loans:              
     Real estate loans:            
        Residential 1-4 family         157,414     156,578     135,615  
        Residential 1-4 family construction       45,026     43,434     61,190  
        Commercial real estate         632,452     608,691     544,618  
        Commercial construction and development     147,740     158,132     165,912  
        Farmland           140,246     142,590     138,910  
     Other loans:              
        Home equity           90,418     86,932     78,321  
        Consumer           29,677     30,125     28,996  
        Commercial           137,640     132,709     131,252  
        Agricultural           116,775     125,298     92,609  
    Total loans         1,497,388     1,484,489     1,377,423  
  Allowance for credit losses         (16,410 )   (16,440 )   (15,000 )
    Net loans         1,480,978     1,468,049     1,362,423  
  Accrued interest and dividends receivable       12,038     12,485     10,427  
  Mortgage servicing rights, net         15,738     15,853     15,875  
  Assets held-for-sale, at fair value       -     -     1,305  
  Premises and equipment, net         97,643     94,282     86,614  
  Cash surrender value of life insurance, net       48,218     47,939     47,985  
  Goodwill           34,740     34,740     34,740  
  Core deposit intangible, net         5,514     5,880     7,043  
  Other assets           26,869     28,860     26,048  
    Total assets       $ 2,076,074   $ 2,075,666   $ 1,982,736  
                 
Liabilities:              
  Deposit accounts:              
        Noninterest bearing       $ 408,781   $ 418,727   $ 460,195  
        Interest bearing           1,226,818     1,216,468     1,147,343  
    Total deposits       1,635,599     1,635,195     1,607,538  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities       34,950     36,462     30,765  
  FHLB advances and other borrowings       177,540     175,737     122,530  
  Other long-term debt, net         59,037     58,999     58,887  
    Total liabilities       1,907,126     1,906,393     1,819,720  
                 
Shareholders' Equity:              
  Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares      
  authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)     -     -     -  
  Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;      
  8,507,429 shares issued; 8,016,784, 8,016,784 and 8,006,033      
  shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and      
  March 31, 2023, respectively)         85     85     85  
  Additional paid-in capital         108,893     108,819     109,265  
  Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan   (4,440 )   (4,583 )   (5,013 )
  Treasury stock, at cost (490,645, 490,645 and 501,396 shares at      
  March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively)   (11,124 )   (11,124 )   (11,343 )
  Retained earnings           96,797     96,021     92,547  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (21,263 )   (19,945 )   (22,525 )
    Total shareholders' equity     168,948     169,273     163,016  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,076,074   $ 2,075,666   $ 1,982,736  
                 



Income Statement       (Unaudited)    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     Three Months Ended  
              March 31, December 31, March 31,  
                2024     2023     2023    
Interest and dividend income:            
  Interest and fees on loans     $ 21,942   $ 21,481   $ 17,737    
  Securities available-for-sale       2,724     2,790     2,843    
  FRB and FHLB dividends       247     247     107    
  Other interest income       29     23     21    
    Total interest and dividend income       24,942     24,541     20,708    
Interest expense:              
  Interest expense on deposits       6,548     6,090     2,460    
  FHLB advances and other borrowings       2,497     2,569     1,142    
  Other long-term debt       683     684     678    
    Total interest expense       9,728     9,343     4,280    
Net interest income         15,214     15,198     16,428    
(Recapture) provision for credit losses       (135 )   270     279    
    Net interest income after (recapture) provision for credit losses   15,349     14,928     16,149    
                     
Noninterest income:            
  Service charges on deposit accounts       400     444     339    
  Mortgage banking, net       2,177     3,718     3,050    
  Interchange and ATM fees       563     663     577    
  Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance     288     301     280    
  Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -     -     (224 )  
  Other noninterest income       524     686     649    
    Total noninterest income       3,952     5,812     4,671    
                     
Noninterest expense:            
  Salaries and employee benefits       9,718     11,359     9,693    
  Occupancy and equipment expense       2,099     1,972     2,073    
  Data processing       1,525     1,673     1,212    
  Advertising         253     445     281    
  Amortization         369     386     418    
  Loan costs         398     461     445    
  FDIC insurance premiums       299     288     168    
  Professional and examination fees       484     438     484    
  Other noninterest expense       1,888     1,869     1,759    
    Total noninterest expense       17,033     18,891     16,533    
                     
Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes       2,268     1,849     4,287    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes       370     (315 )   1,045    
Net income         $ 1,898   $ 2,164   $ 3,242    
                     
Basic earnings per common share     $ 0.24   $ 0.28   $ 0.42    
Diluted earnings per common share     $ 0.24   $ 0.28   $ 0.42    
                     
Basic weighted average shares outstanding       7,824,928     7,809,274     7,790,188    
                     
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding       7,835,304     7,815,022     7,792,467    
                     



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended or Years Ended
      March 31, December 31, March 31,
        2024     2023     2023  
           
Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):      
  Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,414   $ 2,845   $ 2,203  
  Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives   (173 )   (40 )   (19 )
  Mortgage servicing income, net   936     913     866  
    Mortgage banking, net $ 2,177   $ 3,718   $ 3,050  
           
Performance Ratios (For the quarter):      
  Return on average assets   0.37 %   0.42 %   0.67 %
  Return on average equity   4.67 %   5.68 %   7.99 %
  Yield on average interest earning assets   5.47 %   5.36 %   4.87 %
  Cost of funds     2.67 %   2.58 %   1.33 %
  Net interest margin   3.33 %   3.32 %   3.86 %
  Core efficiency ratio*   86.95 %   88.08 %   76.38 %
           
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended
      March 31, December 31, March 31,
        2024     2023     2023  
           
  Nonaccrual loans   $ 5,231   $ 8,395   $ 5,882  
  Loans 90 days past due and still accruing   1,979     26     1,241  
  Restructured loans, net   -     -     -  
    Total nonperforming loans   7,210     8,421     7,123  
  Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets   -     5     -  
    Total nonperforming assets   7,210   $ 8,426   $ 7,123  
           
  Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans   0.48 %   0.57 %   0.52 %
  Nonperforming assets / assets   0.35 %   0.41 %   0.36 %
  Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans   1.10 %   1.11 %   1.09 %
  Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans   227.60 %   195.23 %   210.59 %
  Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 1   $ 11   $ 1  
  Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 66   $ 1   $ 22  
  Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (65 ) $ 10   $ (21 )
           
           
      March 31, December 31, March 31,
        2024     2023     2023  
Capital Data (At quarter end):      
  Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 21.07   $ 21.11   $ 20.36  
  Tangible book value per share** $ 16.05   $ 16.05   $ 15.14  
  Shares outstanding   8,016,784     8,016,784     8,006,033  
  Tangible common equity to tangible assets***   6.32 %   6.32 %   6.25 %
           
Other Information:        
  Average investment securities for the quarter $ 314,129   $ 306,678   $ 345,033  
  Average investment securities year-to-date $ 314,129   $ 328,533   $ 345,033  
  Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,499,293   $ 1,494,181   $ 1,366,766  
  Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,499,293   $ 1,436,672   $ 1,366,766  
  Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,830,316   $ 1,817,419   $ 1,724,802  
  Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,830,316   $ 1,780,727   $ 1,724,802  
  Average total assets for the quarter $ 2,066,579   $ 2,062,267   $ 1,947,091  
  Average total assets year-to-date $ 2,066,579   $ 2,015,586   $ 1,947,091  
  Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,625,770   $ 1,626,598   $ 1,605,566  
  Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,625,770   $ 1,603,861   $ 1,605,566  
  Average equity for the quarter $ 162,637   $ 152,516   $ 162,278  
  Average equity year-to-date $ 162,637   $ 158,807   $ 162,278  
           
* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition
costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.    
** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,  
less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.      
*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'  
equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.  
**** Includes loans held for sale      



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
                 
Core Efficiency Ratio   (Unaudited)    
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended  
          March 31, December 31, March 31,  
            2024     2023     2023    
Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:        
  Noninterest expense $ 17,033   $ 18,891   $ 16,533    
  Intangible asset amortization   (369 )   (386 )   (418 )  
    Core efficiency ratio numerator   16,664     18,505     16,115    
                 
  Net interest income   15,214     15,198     16,428    
  Noninterest income   3,952     5,812     4,671    
    Core efficiency ratio denominator   19,166     21,010     21,099    
                 
  Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   86.95 %   88.08 %   76.38 %  
                 



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets   (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   March 31, December 31, March 31,  
              2024     2023     2023    
Tangible Book Value:              
  Shareholders' equity     $ 168,948   $ 169,273   $ 163,016    
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     (40,254 )   (40,620 )   (41,783 )  
    Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 128,694   $ 128,653   $ 121,233    
                   
  Common shares outstanding at end of period   8,016,784     8,016,784     8,006,033    
                   
  Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 21.07   $ 21.11   $ 20.36    
                   
  Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)        
    per share (non-GAAP)     $ 16.05   $ 16.05   $ 15.14    
                   
Tangible Assets:              
  Total assets       $ 2,076,074   $ 2,075,666   $ 1,982,736    
  Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net     (40,254 )   (40,620 )   (41,783 )  
    Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 2,035,820   $ 2,035,046   $ 1,940,953    
                   
  Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets        
    (non-GAAP)         6.32 %   6.32 %   6.25 %  
                   


Contacts: Laura F. Clark, President and CEO
(406) 457-4007
Miranda J. Spaulding, SVP and CFO
(406) 441-5010                          


