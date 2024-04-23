Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.9 Million, or $0.24 per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2024 Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan

HELENA, Mont., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share on April 18, 2024. The dividend will be payable June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record May 17, 2024. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.40% based on recent market prices.

“Eagle’s first quarter operating results reflect disciplined loan growth and lower noninterest expenses as we continue to navigate the challenges impacting the banking industry,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO. “Our team has done an excellent job of attracting high quality loans, achieving loan growth of 8.7% year-over-year, while maintaining strong asset quality metrics. Additionally, we experienced net interest margin retention compared to the linked quarter, even with the inverted yield curve. While the “higher for longer” interest rate environment continues to present a challenge, we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet for future growth opportunities in the year ahead.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, except where noted):

Net income was $1.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $3.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, a one basis point improvement compared to 3.32% in the preceding quarter, and a 53-basis point contraction compared to 3.86% in the first quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $21.0 million in the preceding quarter and $21.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions was $118,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $168,000 in the preceding quarter.

Total loans increased 8.7% to $1.50 billion, at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.38 billion a year earlier, and increased modestly compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.61 billion a year earlier, and remained consistent compared to December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.10% of portfolio loans and 194.5% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.09% of portfolio loans and 210.6% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023.



The Company’s available borrowing capacity was approximately $418.2 million at March 31, 2024.

March 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Borrowings Outstanding Remaining Borrowing

Capacity Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 157,540 $ 286,398 Federal Reserve Bank discount window - 31,753 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 20,000 - Correspondent bank lines of credit - 100,000 Total $ 177,540 $ 418,151

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of $0.14 per share on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record February 9, 2024.

Balance Sheet Results

Eagle’s total assets increased 4.7% to $2.08 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.98 billion a year ago, and increased nominally from three months earlier. The investment securities portfolio totaled $311.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $349.4 million a year ago, and $318.3 million at December 31, 2023.

Eagle originated $50.4 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $43.6 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.25%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $92.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $88.1 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.23%.

Total loans increased $120.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to a year ago, and $12.9 million, or 0.9%, from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 16.1% to $632.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $544.6 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans were comprised of 66.9% non-owner occupied and 33.1% owner occupied at March 31, 2024. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 11.0% to $257.0 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $231.5 million a year earlier, as the Company continues to build expertise in agricultural lending. Commercial construction and development loans decreased 11.0% to $147.7 million, compared to $165.9 million a year ago. Residential mortgage loans increased 16.1% to $157.4 million, compared to $135.6 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 4.9% to $137.6 million, compared to $131.3 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 15.4% to $90.4 million, residential construction loans decreased 26.4% to $45.0 million, and consumer loans increased 2.3% to $29.7 million, compared to a year ago.

“While deposit mix continues to shift towards higher yielding time deposits due to the higher interest rate environment, the increase in our overall cost of deposits has slowed, and we anticipate deposit rates will start to stabilize over the next several quarters,” said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits increased 1.7% to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.61 billion at March 31, 2023, and remained consistent compared to December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 25.0%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 13.3%, savings accounts represented 14.0%, money market accounts comprised 20.8% and time certificates of deposit made up 26.9% of the total deposit portfolio at March 31, 2024. Time certificates of deposit include $50.0 million in brokered certificates at March 31, 2024, compared to no brokered certificates at March 31, 2023, and $72.2 million at December 31, 2023. The average cost of total deposits was 1.62% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 1.49% in the preceding quarter and 0.62% in the first quarter of 2023. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024, was approximately $284.0 million, or 17% of total deposits, compared to approximately $275.0 million, or 17% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $168.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $163.0 million a year earlier and $169.3 million three months earlier. Book value per share was $21.07 at March 31, 2024, compared to $20.36 a year earlier and $21.11 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $16.05 at March 31, 2024, compared to $15.14 a year earlier and unchanged from three months earlier.

Operating Results

“Our NIM improved one basis point compared to the preceding quarter, as the yields on earning assets more than offset the cost of funds during the first quarter,” said Clark. “We anticipate continued improvement in our cost of funds during the second half of the year.”

Eagle’s NIM was 3.33% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.32% in the preceding quarter, and a 53-basis point contraction compared to 3.86% in the first quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $118,000 and resulted in a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the first quarter of 2024, compared to $168,000 and a four basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the first quarter of 2024 were 2.67%, compared to 2.58% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Funding costs were 1.33% in the first quarter of 2023. Average yields on interest earning assets for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 5.47%, compared to 5.36% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 4.87% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, remained unchanged at $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and decreased 7.4% compared to $16.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 8.8% to $19.2 million, compared to $21.0 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 9.2% compared to $21.1 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Eagle’s total noninterest income decreased 32.0% to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.8 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 15.4% compared to $4.7 million in the first quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $3.7 million in the preceding quarter and $3.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. These decreases were largely driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans. This was impacted by lower loan volumes and margin compression.

First quarter noninterest expense decreased 9.8% to $17.0 million, compared to $18.9 million in the preceding quarter and increased 3.0% compared to $16.5 million in the first quarter a year ago. Lower salaries and employee benefits contributed to the decrease compared to the preceding quarter.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $370,000. This compared to an income tax benefit of $315,000 in the preceding quarter and income tax expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 16.3%, compared to 24.4% for the first quarter of 2023. The anticipated effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to the increase in proportion of tax-exempt income compared to the pretax earnings, as well as tax credits and other tax benefits related to investments in low income housing tax credit projects.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, Eagle recorded a recapture in its provision for credit losses of $135,000. This compared to a $270,000 provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $279,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 227.6% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 195.2% three months earlier and 210.6% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $7.2 million at March 31, 2024, $8.4 million at December 31, 2023, and $7.1 million a year earlier.

Net loan recoveries totaled $65,000 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $10,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan recoveries of $21,000 in the first quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $16.4 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $16.4 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, and $15.0 million, or 1.09% of total loans, a year ago.



Capital Management

The ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) was 6.32% at March 31, 2024, from 6.25% a year ago and unchanged from three months earlier. Shareholders’ equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale, which resulted from unrealized losses primarily related to rapid increases in interest rates. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank’s regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank’s Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.91% as of March 31, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Authority

Eagle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 400,000 shares of its common stock beginning May 1, 2024, representing approximately 5.0% of outstanding shares. Under the plan, shares may be purchased by the company on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchase will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations. The plan is expected to be in place for approximately 12 months, but may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company’s Board of Directors at any time. The plan does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share and 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and performance trends, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 19,479 $ 23,243 $ 18,087 Interest bearing deposits in banks 1,438 1,302 1,348 Total cash and cash equivalents 20,917 24,545 19,435 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 311,227 318,279 349,423 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 8,449 9,191 7,360 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 4,131 4,131 4,131 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 9,612 11,432 9,927 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 157,414 156,578 135,615 Residential 1-4 family construction 45,026 43,434 61,190 Commercial real estate 632,452 608,691 544,618 Commercial construction and development 147,740 158,132 165,912 Farmland 140,246 142,590 138,910 Other loans: Home equity 90,418 86,932 78,321 Consumer 29,677 30,125 28,996 Commercial 137,640 132,709 131,252 Agricultural 116,775 125,298 92,609 Total loans 1,497,388 1,484,489 1,377,423 Allowance for credit losses (16,410 ) (16,440 ) (15,000 ) Net loans 1,480,978 1,468,049 1,362,423 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 12,038 12,485 10,427 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,738 15,853 15,875 Assets held-for-sale, at fair value - - 1,305 Premises and equipment, net 97,643 94,282 86,614 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 48,218 47,939 47,985 Goodwill 34,740 34,740 34,740 Core deposit intangible, net 5,514 5,880 7,043 Other assets 26,869 28,860 26,048 Total assets $ 2,076,074 $ 2,075,666 $ 1,982,736 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing $ 408,781 $ 418,727 $ 460,195 Interest bearing 1,226,818 1,216,468 1,147,343 Total deposits 1,635,599 1,635,195 1,607,538 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 34,950 36,462 30,765 FHLB advances and other borrowings 177,540 175,737 122,530 Other long-term debt, net 59,037 58,999 58,887 Total liabilities 1,907,126 1,906,393 1,819,720 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,507,429 shares issued; 8,016,784, 8,016,784 and 8,006,033 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively) 85 85 85 Additional paid-in capital 108,893 108,819 109,265 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (4,440 ) (4,583 ) (5,013 ) Treasury stock, at cost (490,645, 490,645 and 501,396 shares at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively) (11,124 ) (11,124 ) (11,343 ) Retained earnings 96,797 96,021 92,547 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (21,263 ) (19,945 ) (22,525 ) Total shareholders' equity 168,948 169,273 163,016 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,076,074 $ 2,075,666 $ 1,982,736







Income Statement (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,942 $ 21,481 $ 17,737 Securities available-for-sale 2,724 2,790 2,843 FRB and FHLB dividends 247 247 107 Other interest income 29 23 21 Total interest and dividend income 24,942 24,541 20,708 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 6,548 6,090 2,460 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,497 2,569 1,142 Other long-term debt 683 684 678 Total interest expense 9,728 9,343 4,280 Net interest income 15,214 15,198 16,428 (Recapture) provision for credit losses (135 ) 270 279 Net interest income after (recapture) provision for credit losses 15,349 14,928 16,149 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 400 444 339 Mortgage banking, net 2,177 3,718 3,050 Interchange and ATM fees 563 663 577 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 288 301 280 Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities - - (224 ) Other noninterest income 524 686 649 Total noninterest income 3,952 5,812 4,671 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,718 11,359 9,693 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,099 1,972 2,073 Data processing 1,525 1,673 1,212 Advertising 253 445 281 Amortization 369 386 418 Loan costs 398 461 445 FDIC insurance premiums 299 288 168 Professional and examination fees 484 438 484 Other noninterest expense 1,888 1,869 1,759 Total noninterest expense 17,033 18,891 16,533 Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,268 1,849 4,287 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 370 (315 ) 1,045 Net income $ 1,898 $ 2,164 $ 3,242 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.28 $ 0.42 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 7,824,928 7,809,274 7,790,188 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,835,304 7,815,022 7,792,467







ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended or Years Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,414 $ 2,845 $ 2,203 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives (173 ) (40 ) (19 ) Mortgage servicing income, net 936 913 866 Mortgage banking, net $ 2,177 $ 3,718 $ 3,050 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.67 % Return on average equity 4.67 % 5.68 % 7.99 % Yield on average interest earning assets 5.47 % 5.36 % 4.87 % Cost of funds 2.67 % 2.58 % 1.33 % Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.32 % 3.86 % Core efficiency ratio* 86.95 % 88.08 % 76.38 % Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 5,231 $ 8,395 $ 5,882 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1,979 26 1,241 Restructured loans, net - - - Total nonperforming loans 7,210 8,421 7,123 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets - 5 - Total nonperforming assets 7,210 $ 8,426 $ 7,123 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.48 % 0.57 % 0.52 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.35 % 0.41 % 0.36 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans 227.60 % 195.23 % 210.59 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 1 $ 11 $ 1 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 66 $ 1 $ 22 Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (65 ) $ 10 $ (21 ) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Capital Data (At quarter end): Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 21.07 $ 21.11 $ 20.36 Tangible book value per share** $ 16.05 $ 16.05 $ 15.14 Shares outstanding 8,016,784 8,016,784 8,006,033 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.32 % 6.32 % 6.25 % Other Information: Average investment securities for the quarter $ 314,129 $ 306,678 $ 345,033 Average investment securities year-to-date $ 314,129 $ 328,533 $ 345,033 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,499,293 $ 1,494,181 $ 1,366,766 Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,499,293 $ 1,436,672 $ 1,366,766 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,830,316 $ 1,817,419 $ 1,724,802 Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,830,316 $ 1,780,727 $ 1,724,802 Average total assets for the quarter $ 2,066,579 $ 2,062,267 $ 1,947,091 Average total assets year-to-date $ 2,066,579 $ 2,015,586 $ 1,947,091 Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,625,770 $ 1,626,598 $ 1,605,566 Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,625,770 $ 1,603,861 $ 1,605,566 Average equity for the quarter $ 162,637 $ 152,516 $ 162,278 Average equity year-to-date $ 162,637 $ 158,807 $ 162,278 * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 17,033 $ 18,891 $ 16,533 Intangible asset amortization (369 ) (386 ) (418 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 16,664 18,505 16,115 Net interest income 15,214 15,198 16,428 Noninterest income 3,952 5,812 4,671 Core efficiency ratio denominator 19,166 21,010 21,099 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 86.95 % 88.08 % 76.38 %







Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 168,948 $ 169,273 $ 163,016 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (40,254 ) (40,620 ) (41,783 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 128,694 $ 128,653 $ 121,233 Common shares outstanding at end of period 8,016,784 8,016,784 8,006,033 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 21.07 $ 21.11 $ 20.36 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 16.05 $ 16.05 $ 15.14 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 2,076,074 $ 2,075,666 $ 1,982,736 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (40,254 ) (40,620 ) (41,783 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,035,820 $ 2,035,046 $ 1,940,953 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.32 % 6.32 % 6.25 %



