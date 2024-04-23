Stellar Sleep, the First Digital Solution for Chronic Insomnia, Adds New Integrations with Fitbit, Oura Ring and Apple Health and Doubles Daily Programming to Help People End Their Sleeplessness

Upgrades are designed to help Stellar Sleep users more easily track sleep and access tips for better sleep

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Sleep , which provides the first digital solution for chronic insomnia management, announced today that it has significantly upgraded the app with new features intended to help users more easily track their sleep and access content that will help improve their quantity and quality of sleep.



More than 25 million Americans suffer from chronic insomnia - meaning sleep problems 3+ nights a week for 3+ months. For people suffering from chronic insomnia, superficial care advice (e.g., cutting coffee, reducing screen time, meditation, etc.) is not enough. Their insomnia is driven by deeper psychological challenges like unresolved anxiety, burnout or depression. The most effective treatment for chronic insomnia is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), which addresses the root cause of insomnia and helps the patient re-learn how to sleep well again.

Unfortunately, this type of therapy is inaccessible to most people: wait times for sleep therapists often exceed 12 months and insurance coverage is spotty, forcing patients to pay out of pocket for sessions that can cost thousands of dollars. There are only about 700 trained sleep therapists in the world, about 600 of whom are in the U.S.



Stellar Sleep co-founder George Wang suffered from chronic insomnia for years before pursuing treatment in 2021. Facing long wait times for help, out of desperation he became certified in sleep therapy to treat his own condition. It worked, and he then teamed up with close friend Edrei Chua to build an app incorporating the principles of CBT-I to increase access to treatment for chronic insomnia.

The Stellar Sleep app helps users break the insomnia cycle using a proven, psychology-based methodology, and a clinical assessment of 500 users found to be 50 percent more effective than sleeping pills. A recent analysis of Stellar Sleep user data found that most saw a significant improvement in their sleep within 5 weeks. Launched in 2023, Stellar Sleep has helped more than 10,000 people make good sleep normal again.

New April 2024 additions to Stellar Sleep include:

Expanding our highest-impact, sleep-focused daily programming from 5 weeks up to 10 weeks: A unique feature of Stellar Sleep is that it provides Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) in the form of a structured daily guided program, along with content on demand. Each day’s content module builds across the course of the program to help users learn to sleep well again. Daily programming is one of Stellar Sleep’s most popular features, and expanding it was the top request from existing users who found the action-oriented approach of completing each day’s modules helpful in building consistency and new habits.

New app features including: The ability to bookmark favorite lessons , making it easy for users to return to the most helpful content as needed. A redesigned sleep center to streamline daily entries into the sleep log, a more interactive sleep journal, and a dashboard to view all sleep data. 1000+ minutes of new on-demand content in the Stellar Sleep library, including meditation, sleep music, bedtime stories and breathing exercises.

including: New native integrations with Fitbit and Oura Ring, plus many other smart devices via Apple Health.

“I know from personal experience what a devastating impact chronic insomnia can have on a person,” said Wang. “Poor sleep permeates every facet of your life. Stellar Sleep is the app I wish I had three years ago. We’re excited to release these upgraded features, which we think will help expand our impact and help more people get better sleep.”

About Stellar Sleep

Stellar Sleep offers the first digital solution for chronic insomnia management. 25 million Americans suffer from chronic insomnia, defined as sleep problems 3+ nights a week for 3+ months. Superficial approaches such as meditation or melatonin don’t help with chronic insomnia, which is typically rooted in deeper psychological challenges. Stellar Sleep was founded by two chronic insomnia sufferers who grew frustrated with the lack of resources available to address their condition. The app is grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and in a clinical assessment of 500 users, Stellar Sleep was 50 percent more effective than sleeping pills. Subscriptions start at $60/month and are FSA/HSA eligible. Learn more at stellarsleep.com .

