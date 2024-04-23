Flexjet Achieves Triple-Crown of Aviation Safety Awards, Earning FAA Diamond Award of Excellence for Aviation and Maintenance, ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and IS-BAO Certification

Cleveland, Ohio, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation, today announced its receipt of a suite of three awards that underscore its commitment to the most stringent safety standards for its aircraft Owners, flight crews and staff. The firm received the Federal Aviation Administration’s Diamond Award of Excellence for Aviation Maintenance Technician Training for the 25th year, more than any other private jet travel provider and once again earned the ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating and certification at Stage 2 with the International Standard for Business Aviation Operators (IS-BAO).

"At Flexjet, safety is a top priority, and achieving these accolades requires our aircraft, flight, operations and safety divisions operate at the highest possible level,” said Mike Silvestro, Flexjet Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled these organizations honored our dedication and hard work.”

Flexjet was the first operator to obtain the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s IAS registry and has completed nine successful consecutive audits since then. In addition, Flexjet has achieved active conformance for the FAA’s SMS Voluntary Program – the highest level possible.

Since its inception in 1991, the FAA Diamond Award has been honoring aviation firms that excel in implementing maintenance specialist programs. These programs aim to enhance safety, ensure compliance with aviation regulations and elevate technical knowledge. Qualifying for the award requires 100% of Flexjet's maintenance technicians participate in specialized, continuous training in aviation safety, technical knowledge, aircraft systems, aviation regulations and FAA rules over 12 months at levels that surpass both FAA requirements and industry standards. And, in fact, the qualifying standards for the FAA Diamond Award continue to become more demanding, making the feat of achieving Diamond status progressively challenging. Other private jet travel companies fail to achieve these standards with their in-house teams, instead relying on third-party contractors with a makeshift mix of maintenance facilities, technicians and expertise.

Currently, Flexjet has maintenance facilities throughout the North America and Europe in Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Texas, West Virginia, Missouri, Florida, Ontario, Italy and the U.K. Its nationwide AOG (Aircraft on Ground) mobile response network, with teams deploying from 28 U.S. locations and the capacity to serve the entire continental U.S., serves those in airports lacking dedicated maintenance facilities.

Flexjet also has earned the Aviation Research Group/US (ARG/US) Platinum Safety Rating for the seventh time. Secured by fewer than six percent of the nation’s private air travel providers, the ARG/US Platinum rating results from independent assessments and a multiday, onsite audit that measures companies against the aviation industry's best practices for safety, flight operations, emergency response plan, safety management system among other company-wide elements. The biennial Platinum rating has been held by Flexjet consistently for the past 14 years. Flexjet’s European operation is certified with the International Standard for Business Aviation Operators (IS-BAO) in addition to being a Wyvern Wingman Certified Operator. IS-BAO represents the global benchmark of safety excellence and being IS-BAO registered reflects some of the highest safety standards globally, grounded in a voluntary code of best practices centered around a Safety Management System.

Added Silvestro, “For more than a decade, Flexjet has continued to requalify and earn safety and precision accolades in all areas of our business and seeing all of them combined brings pride to all of us for the work we do and how we do it.”

Flexjet boasts an impeccable safety record throughout its almost three decades of operation, coupled with a commitment to providing clients with the highest level of service. These honors are the latest step in upholding that tradition and continuing to ensure the peace of mind that comes with the industry leader in private aviation safety.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

Attachment

Susan Ruiz Patton Flexjet 2163339526 susan.ruiz.patton@flexjet.com