Kids Invited to Cast a Line at Youth Fishing Tournament

A young angler shows off his catch at last year’s Youth Fishing Tournament. /DNREC photo.

Preregistration Open Now for Ages 4 to 15 to Fish at Three Ponds

Families are invited to bring their kids out to try casting a line for a big fish in three of the First State’s freshwater public ponds when the Fish and Wildlife Delaware Natural Resources Police hosts its 38th annual Youth Fishing Tournament from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2024. Held at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County, the tournament is free of charge and will be held rain or shine. Preregistration is required by Friday, May 17.

Tournament weighmasters onsite at each pond weigh catches for participants ages 4 through 15 to determine each county’s top catch and age group titles, as well as the title of overall state winner. Trophies for the three county winners and the overall state winner will be presented at the Delaware State Fair in July.

Sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish and Wildlife and the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation. More information on the Youth Fishing Tournament can be found at de.gov/yft.

