A reality show about communism on Sazan Island, Dritan Gremi's idea featured in "Forbes"

Dritan Gremi, the Albanian entrepreneur aiming to transform memory tourism into a reality show for public awareness
A reality show focusing on memory tourism in Albania. This original concept comes from entrepreneur Dritan Gremi and has been revealed for the first time in the French edition of Forbes.
The format is set on Sazan Island and aims to immerse its participants in a communist-era environment through a reality show. The participants won't only be Albanians but also individuals from around the globe. The objective? To educate young people about the consequences of dictatorial systems while simultaneously delivering a message to the contemporary world to strive for improvement and steer clear of the looming threat of war, as Gremi suggests.
From medical tourism to the entertainment industry, Albanian entrepreneur Dritan Gremi is determined to pioneer a new era in reality television. His concept diverges from the typical seaside villas of Miami and the already familiar Bimbo movies, instead focusing on the barracks and bunkers inherited from the communist era. The objective? To heighten awareness among the younger generation about memory tourism and to instill a sense of responsibility in them. Meeting someone who has achieved everything independently raises concerns about an era losing its direction.
