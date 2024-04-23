Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market is Projected to Reach USD 54.42 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 8.47%
PLM platforms offer robust capabilities for managing compliance documentation, tracking regulatory changes, and ensuring adherence to industry-specific.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market was estimated to be worth USD 28.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 54.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2023 to 2030.
Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Market is witnessing a substantial surge, fueled by the growing adoption of digital transformation strategies across industries. With businesses increasingly recognizing the importance of streamlining product development processes, PLM solutions have emerged as indispensable tools for managing the entire lifecycle of a product from conception to disposal. This market encompasses a wide range of software, services, and platforms aimed at optimizing product design, development, manufacturing, and maintenance processes, ultimately enhancing efficiency and reducing time-to-market.
Moreover, the advent of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing is revolutionizing the PLM landscape. These technologies are enabling unprecedented levels of automation, data integration, and real-time collaboration, thereby reshaping traditional product development paradigms. By harnessing AI-driven analytics, companies can gain valuable insights from vast amounts of data generated throughout the product lifecycle, facilitating informed decision-making and predictive maintenance strategies. Additionally, IoT-enabled devices are facilitating seamless connectivity and data exchange between various stakeholders, fostering a more cohesive and synchronized approach to product management
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Product Life Cycle Management industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Product Life Cycle Management market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Dassault Systèmes, Siemens AG, Hewlett-Packard Company, Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions, Inc., ANSYS Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, AUTODESK, INC., PTC Inc., Synopsys Inc., BigLever Software Inc
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Product Life Cycle Management market.
It has segmented the global Product Life Cycle Management market
By Software
Portfolio Management
Design & Engineering Management
Quality & Compliance Management
Simulation, Testing, & Change Management
Manufacturing Operations Management
Others
By Organization Size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
By Deployment
On-premise
Cloud
By End-use
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & Transportation
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery
Retail
Semiconductor & Electronics
Others
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global Product Life Cycle Management 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the Product Life Cycle Management ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment
