Exciting News: Help Shape Our New NDE Portal!

We’re thrilled to announce that we are in the process of modernizing our Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) Portal, and we want YOU to be a part of it! Your feedback is incredibly important to us as we work to create a more streamlined and user-friendly experience for all users.

As part of this process, we’re inviting you to participate in a brief survey to share your thoughts on our current NDE portal and what you would like to see in the new, modernized version. Your input will directly influence the features and functionality of the new portal.

Here are some of the exciting features planned for the new portal:

Improved Authentication: Public district and ESU staff can say goodbye to remembering yet another user name and password! The new portal will feature improved authentication via single sign-on with district/ESU credentials, making it easier than ever to access the resources you need. Easier Management of Staff Access: We understand the importance of efficiently managing staff access to data collections and reports. The new portal will provide enhanced tools for administrators to easily manage staff access, and staff to request access from their district administrator, ensuring that the right people have access to the right collections. This means NO MORE ACTIVATION CODES! Enhanced Submission Calendars: Keep track of important deadlines with ease! The new portal will feature improved ability to view and track submission calendars and progress, helping you stay organized and on track.

Your feedback is essential to ensure that the new NDE portal meets the needs of our users. We want to hear from data stewards, administrators, educators, and anyone else who interacts with the portal.

To participate in the survey, simply click this link: Portal Feedback

Thank you in advance for taking the time to share your thoughts with us. Together, we can create a portal that empowers data stewards, educators, and administrators across Nebraska.

Stay tuned for more updates on the new NDE portal!