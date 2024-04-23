American Kidney Fund Recognized as a Top Nonprofit Workplace in the United States

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of the top 50 nonprofit employers in the United States by The NonProfit Times, a leading national business publication for nonprofit managers, and the Best Companies Group, which helps companies assess, enhance and promote company work environments and cultures. This is the third year AKF has earned a spot on this annual list, which identifies nonprofit organizations that have gone above and beyond to create quality workplaces.

AKF received this distinction after it was evaluated for its workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, as well as through a voluntary, anonymous employee survey that measures employees’ experiences.

“No kidney organization directly impacts more lives than AKF, and our team is incredibly dedicated to helping the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “We continuously strive to make AKF a great place to work, and we are thrilled to once again receive this recognition from The NonProfit Times.”

To support, develop and maintain a high-performing work organization, AKF has a Quality of Work Environment program that aims to develop and implement HR policies, systems, programs and practices that will attract and retain the best workforce to achieve the organization's mission: to fight kidney disease and help people live healthier lives. The hallmarks of the AKF workforce are excellence, diversity, inclusion, integrity and commitment.

The survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the nonprofit industry, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce and businesses. Nonprofits from across the United States participated in a two-part survey process to determine Best Nonprofits to Work For.

For more information on The Nonprofit Times’ Best Nonprofits to Work For program, visit https://www.bestnonprofitstoworkfor.com/.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of 1 in 7 Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 21 consecutive years and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

