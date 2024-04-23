Porsche’s new Macan is the official electric vehicle of the 2024 Met Gala

As the luxury brand’s first large-scale fashion activation in the U.S., the new all-electric Macan will take center stage on fashion’s biggest night out

Atlanta, Ga., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (“Porsche”) today announced that the Macan is the official electric vehicle of the 2024 Met Gala. In this role, select gala guests will be among the very first in the world to experience the new all-electric Macan as they ride to and from the event.



In parallel, Porsche is working with Vogue to produce a branded content series entitled True Essence, with an episode featuring Catherine Holstein, Founder and Creative Director of Khaite. Together with Vogue, Porsche will showcase the new car in digital and print ads, in addition to publishing other branded content on Vogue’s owned and social channels.

Rounding out the collaboration, the auto maker will provide a meaningful financial contribution to The Costume Institute to support and embolden its work in the arts.

“Porsche and fashion are connected, and have been for decades,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche. “And the all-electric Macan will be no different, offering an unmatched level of customization to be as bold and unique as each and every one of our customers. Collaborating with The Met Gala is the perfect setting to elevate the striking new design of the Macan, as it is the must-attend-event in the world of fashion.”

Follow the action throughout the night on Vogue’s live stream. Much more information on, and beautiful images of, the pioneering new electric Macan – including the chance to create a car just as individual as its driver – can be found at: https://contact.porsche.com/usa/all-electric-macan/.





