Haircare Supplement Market to Reach US$ 2,082.7 Million by 2034 Amid Desire for Shiny Locks and Booming E-commerce Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Leading players are introducing capsule-based hair supplements to promote hair growth by providing ample amounts of vitamins, iron, and zinc. United States haircare supplement market indicate a valuation of US$ 422.7 million by 2034.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global haircare supplement market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2,082.7 million by 2034. It is anticipated to attain a valuation of around US$ 1,327.9 million in 2024. The market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.



Rising consciousness among consumers about the connection between health & appearance and the science behind synergistic effects of certain compounds in supplements on hair, skin, and nails is likely to be a strong point behind growth of the global market. The inclination of consumers toward healthy and bouncy hair has led to a high consumption of haircare supplements and products. The need for luscious locks among millennial customers has compelled key manufacturers to bring new products pertaining to diverse functionalities, such as hair thinning and hair regrowth.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19509

Brands must emphasize on developing a wide range of palatable and convenient supplement formats, such as gummies and chews. They are also focusing on enhancing the taste of their products by incorporating multiple fruity flavors. Companies are further indulging in marketing tactics and innovative packaging to gather a large consumer base for their products. Cut-through formulations with science-backed ingredients and marketing of haircare products & supplements as an everyday regime have led to robust propulsion in the market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Projected Haircare Supplement Market Value (2024) US$ 1,327.9 million Estimated Haircare Supplement Market Value (2034) US$ 2,082.7 million Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.6 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value, MT for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Türkiye, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. Key Segments Covered Type, Nature, Form, Functionality, Sales Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled OUAI HAIRCARE (P&G)

New Nordic Healthbands AB

Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. (Unilever)

Life extension

Brock Beauty Inc.

The Bountiful Co.

Source Naturals, Inc.

Viva Naturals

NutraChamps

GNC Holdings, Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group)

Other Players Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19509

Key Takeaways from the Global Haircare Supplement Market:

The United States is set to remain at the forefront by reaching US$ 422.7 million in 2034.

in 2034. China and India are projected to follow with valuations of US$ 237.4 million and US$ 129.1 million , respectively, by 2034.

and , respectively, by 2034. By form, the chewable/gummies segment is anticipated to reach US$ 479.0 million by 2034.

by 2034. In terms of type, the collagen segment is projected to attain US$ 208.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. The online retail category by sales channel is set to reach US$ 520.6 million in 2034.



“Leading players are mainly adopting intent-based advertisements to attract more consumers. They are also introducing their products by joining hands with e-commerce companies. The growing need for supplementation amid rising air pollution levels across the globe has proved to be fruitful for leading players,” Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Some of the key players in the haircare supplement market are OUAI HAIRCARE (P&G), New Nordic Healthbands AB, Nutraceutical Wellness Inc. (Unilever), Life Extension, Brock Beauty Inc., The Bountiful Co., Source Naturals, Inc., Viva Naturals, NutraChamps, and GNC Holdings, Inc. (Harbin Pharmaceutical Group).

Consumer driven markets often depend on competitive pricing and efficiency of the products. Hence, brands that are able to meet the changing customer demands will most likely experience the propulsion of their sales and market share.

For instance,

In January 2023, an Indian company named Medicare launched ‘well gummies’ in different varieties, such as Well Hair, Nail Gummy, and Detox Gummy.



Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19509

Haircare Supplement Market Segmentation

By Type:

Biotin

Vitamin A

Saw Palmetto Extract

Vitamin D

Folic Acid

Vitamin E

Collagen

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Vitamin B Complex

Vitamin C

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Tablets / Pills

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Gummies / Chewable

Others

By Functionality:

Hair Re-growth

Hair Thinning

Hair Fall

Dandruff

By Sales Channel:

Offline Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Drug Stores & Pharmacies Health & Wellness Stores

Online E-commerce Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The global dietary supplement market size is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 170.1 billion by 2034. The market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 9.5% in the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global probiotic supplement market size is expected to reach US$ 7,524.6 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period

The global prebiotic ingredient market size is estimated to expand from US$ 7,215 million in 2024 to US$ 13,763 million by 2034.

The global sleep gummy market is expected to grow from US$ 447.1 million in 2024 to US$ 908.2 million by 2034. From 2024 to 2034, the market is projected to surge at a 7.3% CAGR.

The global creatine supplement market size is set to be valued at US$ 501 million in 2023. It is expected to reach US$ 923 million by 2033.

The global green supplement market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 563.3 Million in 2022 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8 %, reaching around US$ 818.0 Million by 2032.

The herbal supplement market is capable of accumulating US$ 93,886.3 million in revenues in 2024 and progressing to attain a revenue potential of US$ 194,859.4 million by 2034.

The ready-to-use therapeutic food market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 429 million in 2023 and shows potential to record a CAGR of 6% to cross a US$ 743.4 million valuation through 2033.

The global botanical supplements market is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 71,963 million in 2023 and expected to reach a valuation of US$ 95,703.2 million by 2033.

The global calcium supplements market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 8.01 billion by 2032 and advancing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube