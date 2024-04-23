The Success Network® and MacDev Financial Partner to Bring Financial Control for Life™ Podcast Series to Platform

MacDev Financial Delves Into Essential Financial Concepts and Offers Expert Advice to Help Listeners Achieve Financial Goals

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Success Network® is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with MacDev Financial, a leading Canadian financial planning company, to feature the "Financial Control for Life™" podcast series on its platform.

MacDev Financial, founded in 2010 by Michele Platje-Devlin and Stephen Devlin, has quickly established itself as a premier company in Canada, specializing in utilizing participating whole life insurance and Bank On Whole Life™ concepts to engineer strategic wealth plans for individuals, families, and business owners. With a commitment to helping clients achieve Financial Control for Life™ and create a lasting legacy for generations, MacDev Financial's expertise and dedication are unparalleled in the industry.

The "Financial Control for Life™" podcast series, hosted by MacDev Financial, delves into essential financial concepts and strategies individuals can leverage to achieve their financial goals effectively. Each episode offers valuable insights, practical tips, and expert advice to empower listeners on their financial journey.

"We are excited to join forces with The Success Network® to bring our 'Financial Control for Life™' podcast series to a broader audience," said Stephen Devlin, President and Chief Financial Officer of MacDev Financial. "Through this partnership, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their financial futures and achieve lasting prosperity."

Listeners can access the "Financial Control for Life™" podcast series on The Success Network® platform, where they can tune in to episodes covering a wide range of financial topics, from investment strategies to retirement planning and beyond.

For more information about MacDev Financial, and to listen to the "Financial Control for Life™" podcast series, visit https://thesuccessnetwork.tv/channel/macdev-financial/

About The Success Network®:

The Success Network® is a leading platform dedicated to providing valuable resources, tools, and insights to empower individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals. With a diverse range of content, including podcasts, articles, and courses, The Success Network® is committed to supporting individuals on their journey to success.

About MacDev Financial:

Co-founded by husband-and-wife team Michele Platje-Devlin and Stephen Devlin in 2010, MacDev Financial Group is Canada's premier financial services firm headquartered in British Columbia with operations nationwide specializing in whole life insurance to engineer strategic, multi-generational wealth plans for individuals, families and business owners using the company's Bank On Whole Life™ concepts so they can achieve Financial Control For Life™. MacDev Financial is the only company in Canada with expertise in the Infinite Banking®, Bank On Yourself®, Wealth Factory® and Cash Flow Banking™ concepts that fall under its Bank On Whole Life™ umbrella. MacDev Financial is also the exclusive Canadian provider of the Bank On Yourself® concept and the Bank On Yourself® Professional Training Agent Program. For more information, visit www.macdevfinancial.com