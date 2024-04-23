Vanessa Florez Relaunches Her Original Music on iTunes for 55th Birthday, It's Never Too Late
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanessa Florez was once a rising star in the world of music, and had captivated audiences with her unique blend of spiritual, sultry, and powerful vocals. She took a 20 year break to return to the world of medical sales and marketing in order to continue to make ends meet. She has now re-launched her songs on iTunes and created videos on YouTube to mark her 55th birthday. In her own words, she is proving, “it’s never too late to keep dreaming as you breathe”. With her singles “Dream Giver”, “Time” and “Today” among others now available on iTunes, fans can relax and enjoy the music that had earned her numerous accolades and recognition in the industry 20 years ago. Vanessa hopes she inspires other adults over 50 to keep pursuing their dreams and passions and not give up on themselves just because they are no longer young and thriving.
Vanessa’s musical journey began at a young age, as she was raised in a family of musicians and artists. Her passion for music and spirituality led her to explore various genres and styles, ultimately creating her own signature sound that has resonated with listeners around the world.
Her talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as Florez has been honored with two Malibu Music Awards and recognized by Billboard World Music. She has also been named as one of the top five songs out of 100,000 entries in The Independent Music Awards and has received awards from the Mid Atlantic Song Contest and Great American Song Contest.
Vanessa’s album, available on iTunes, showcases her powerful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics that touch on themes of spirituality, love, and self-discovery. With her soulful and sultry voice, she takes listeners on a journey of self-reflection and empowerment.
Vanessa Florez's music has been described as a breath of fresh air in the industry, and her latest album is a testament to her talent and dedication. Fans and music lovers alike can now relax and enjoy the music of this relaunched rising star, available on iTunes. For more information and updates on Vanessa Florez, visit her YouTube Channel and her music is available to buy on iTunes.
Vanessa Florez
