Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,254 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Parks Tau launches reimagined Community Work Programme, 26 and 30 Apr

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA)  Deputy Minister, Mr. Parks Tau, will launch the reimagined Community Work Programme (CWP), focused on forging Smart Partnerships for amplified impact.

Scheduled launches will take place on April 26, 2024, in West Rand District Municipality, and April 30, 2024, in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, under the theme “Mobilizing Public and Private Sector Smart Partnerships for an impactful CWP toward Artisan and Enterprise Development.”

The CWP, a Branch within the Department of Cooperative Governance, said has been strategically redesigned to ensure collaborative partnerships between government, businesses, and civil society, ensuring tangible outcomes and visible results.

With a renewed emphasis on skills development, particularly in technical and artisanal fields, the reimagined CWP aims to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, with a special focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Aligned with the all of government and society principle of the District Development Model (DDM) as well as the Thought Leadership Dialogue recently led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Smart Partnerships initiative recognizes the necessity of a collective effort from both public and private sectors to address socio-economic challenges and deliver efficient services to citizens.

The Ministerial launches will introduce Smart Partners to provincial COGTAs, district, and metropolitan municipalities, emphasizing innovative solutions for skills training and enterprise development, alongside sustainable service delivery.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Ministerial launches scheduled to take place as follows:

GAUTENG LEG:

Time: 09h00
Date: Friday, 26 April 2024
Venue: Chief Mogale Community Hall, Kagiso, Krugersdorp – Mogale City Local Municipality, West Rand District.

EASTERN CAPE LEG:

Time: 09h00
Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024
Venue: To be announced

Area: Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

Members of the media are encouraged to RSVP for both events through the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/cCXPtFW149

For further inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Legadima Leso
Cell: 066 479 9904

Mr. Tsekiso Machike
Cell: 078 237 3900

You just read:

Deputy Minister Parks Tau launches reimagined Community Work Programme, 26 and 30 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more