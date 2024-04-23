Deputy Minister Parks Tau launches reimagined Community Work Programme, 26 and 30 Apr

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Deputy Minister, Mr. Parks Tau, will launch the reimagined Community Work Programme (CWP), focused on forging Smart Partnerships for amplified impact.

Scheduled launches will take place on April 26, 2024, in West Rand District Municipality, and April 30, 2024, in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, under the theme “Mobilizing Public and Private Sector Smart Partnerships for an impactful CWP toward Artisan and Enterprise Development.”

The CWP, a Branch within the Department of Cooperative Governance, said has been strategically redesigned to ensure collaborative partnerships between government, businesses, and civil society, ensuring tangible outcomes and visible results.

With a renewed emphasis on skills development, particularly in technical and artisanal fields, the reimagined CWP aims to enhance employability and foster entrepreneurship, with a special focus on youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

Aligned with the all of government and society principle of the District Development Model (DDM) as well as the Thought Leadership Dialogue recently led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Smart Partnerships initiative recognizes the necessity of a collective effort from both public and private sectors to address socio-economic challenges and deliver efficient services to citizens.

The Ministerial launches will introduce Smart Partners to provincial COGTAs, district, and metropolitan municipalities, emphasizing innovative solutions for skills training and enterprise development, alongside sustainable service delivery.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Ministerial launches scheduled to take place as follows:

GAUTENG LEG:

Time: 09h00

Date: Friday, 26 April 2024

Venue: Chief Mogale Community Hall, Kagiso, Krugersdorp – Mogale City Local Municipality, West Rand District.

EASTERN CAPE LEG:

Time: 09h00

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Venue: To be announced

Area: Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

