Prime Minister hosts Indonesian Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, April 23 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who is now on an official visit to Việt Nam and to co-chair the fifth meeting of the Việt Nam-Indonesia Joint Committee on Bilateral Cooperation.

The leader conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng's regard to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, congratulated Indonesia on the successful holding of its general elections in February, and expressed his belief that the country will develop further, gain a higher position in the international arena, and achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2045.

Speaking highly of the foreign minister's important contributions to the success of the ASEAN Future Forum, the PM assessed that the Việt Nam-Indonesia Strategic Partnership is developing strongly in all fields, with economic cooperation being a bright spot. Indonesia is currently Việt Nam's 3rd largest trade partner in ASEAN, while the latter is the former’s 4th biggest. Trade turnover has increased nearly 3-fold 10 years after the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership.

The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration to soon bring the partnership to a new height, step up delegation exchanges and contacts, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, and organise activities in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2025.

They also agreed to work together to bring bilateral trade turnover to US$18 billion by 2028 and in a balanced direction.

Marsudi said she will forward the Vietnamese side's proposals to relevant Indonesian agencies to study and consider facilitating Vietnamese agricultural and Halal products to access the Indonesian market; soon allow the export of young lobster to Việt Nam; and strengthen cooperation in new fields such as green economy, circular economy, renewable energy, semiconductor technology, digital economy, energy transition, and the electric vehicle industry.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification, and economic self-reliance, the foreign minister said that Indonesia fully agrees and supports Việt Nam's profound vision on the future of ASEAN. She also emphasised her hope to cooperate more closely in implementing the agreement between the two countries on food security.

Both host and guest affirmed to strengthen cooperation in other important fields such as defence, security, and maritime cooperation; and continue intensifying people-to-people exchanges, especially between young generations, and promote tourism collaboration.

They also agreed to back ASEAN’s central role in addressing regional issues, including maintaining the bloc’s common stance on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, and promoting the implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus on the Myanmar issue. — VNS