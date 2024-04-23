Điện Biên Phủ veterans and war youth volunteers honoured on 70th anniversary

VIETNAM, April 23 - HÀ NỘI — A solemn ceremony was held in Hà Nội on Tuesday to honour veterans and former youth volunteers who took part in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign.

The event was organised by the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in coordination with the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Committee of the Association of Former Vietnamese Youth Volunteers, and the Hà Nội Party Committee.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng sent a bouquet to the function.

The attendees included Acting State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Trương Thị Mai; and Politburo member and Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang were prominent among the participants.

Expressing profound emotions upon meeting representatives of the millions of veterans and youth volunteers nationwide, Mai, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, conveyed deep gratitude to former revolutionists, those bestowed with the titles of “Hero of the People's Armed Forces” and “Heroic Vietnamese Mother”, families of martyrs, war invalids, veterans, former youth volunteers and frontline workers who participated in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign.

"We will forever remember the great contributions of our predecessors, the veteran revolutionaries, heroic martyrs, war invalids, generals, officers, soldiers, former youth volunteers and the people who bravely fought, sacrificed and contributed their strength and resources to the historic victory of Điện Biên Phủ," she emphasised.

Mai affirmed that the victory of Điện Biên Phủ holds great historical significance. Not only did it mark the conclusion of the triumphant resistance war against French colonialism, preserving and advancing the fruits of the August Revolution of 1945, but it also ushered in a new revolutionary era. With this victory, the North began to advance towards socialism, serving as a solid rear for the cause of complete liberation of the South and national reunification.

The commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ victory is an occasion for the entire Party, army and people to continue promoting revolutionary traditions, patriotism, national pride and the great unity of the entire nation.

Over nearly 40 years of renewal, under the leadership of the Party, the country has made many great historical achievements in socio-economic, national defence, security, foreign affairs, Party and political system building.

Among these achievements, the veterans' associations and youth volunteer organisations at all levels have always made efforts to set examples in life, actively participate in patriotic movements, and follow President Hồ Chí Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle. Many veterans and former youth volunteers have spread positive images in wartime and peacetime.

Mai expressed her belief that the veterans and former youth volunteers will continue to make worthy contributions to the cause of building and protecting the Fatherland; educating the younger generation about the spirit of patriotism and national pride, continuing the glorious and heroic tradition, contributing to the rapid and sustainable development of the country, and successful achievement of the set goals.

On behalf of veterans and former youth volunteers who participated in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Tụ, former Deputy Director of the Military Medical Academy, expressed his honour and pride when the Điện Biên Phủ veterans who are now all over 90 years old, witness the changes and advancement of the country.

"We made a promise to the heroic martyrs, to our comrades, to the Party, State and people, that we will continue to uphold the nature and traditions of revolutionary soldiers, maintain the qualities of 'Uncle Hồ's Soldiers', implement the Party's guidelines and policies and the State's laws; set examples in living, learning and following the hought, morality and lifestyle of Uncle Hồ, truly being exemplary models for young people to learn from and follow; and actively participate in building the grassroots political system; and participate in movements and campaigns launched by the central and local governments," said Tụ. — VNS