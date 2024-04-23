Submit Release
Japanese Ambassador receives friendship insignia

VIETNAM, April 23 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 23 held a ceremony to present the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio.

Speaking at the ceremony, VUFO President Phan Anh Sơn said this is a recognition of and an honour to the Japanese diplomat for his contributions to consolidating and promoting the mutual understanding, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the people of Việt Nam and Japan.

Sơn spoke highly of the ambassador’s contributions to the activities held last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic ties, highlighting his role in boosting the two countries’ cooperation in COVID-19 prevention and control with the Japanese Government providing Việt Nam with about 7.35 million vaccine doses.

The VUFO President said he believes that in the coming time, in any position, the Japanese diplomat will continue positive contributions to strengthening and developing the solidarity and the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples.

For his part, Ambassador Yamada Takio expressed his honour to receive the insignia and affirmed that the Việt Nam-Japan friendship will keep growing. He also pledged to do his best to promote the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. — VNS

