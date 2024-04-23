Arhasi’s Confidentiality Concierge redefines AI Chatbot Security

The boutique startup specializing in AI security and governance unveils its security plugin for AI Chatbots, AI Agents and LLM’s

Frisco, TX, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhasi, a boutique startup leading in AI security, governance, and compliance, introduced today its groundbreaking Confidentiality Concierge service. Arhasi is offering two versions of this service: a free-to-use playground for democratized use, and a dedicated enterprise solution that provides an advanced, curated level of protection for an organization’s data. Confidentiality Concierge is designed to significantly enhance GenAI Security Posture Management for chatbots, AI agents, and collaborative platforms like Microsoft Teams, ensuring that they remain resilient against a wide array of threats (including LLM prompt injection, phishing, data exfiltration, and more).

Built on Arhasi’s robust R.A.P.I.D platform, Confidentiality Concierge extends comprehensive security protocols to Large Language Models (LLMs) used in generative AI applications. By adhering to stringent standards such as ATLAS MITRE, NIST AI, OWASP, and various ISO/IEC guidelines. Arhasi empowers organizations to uphold the highest levels of data protection—particularly sensitive information like PII and PHI—while maintaining operational efficiency.

In a world where traditional data security measures fall short, Arhasi delivers real-time protection and establishes strict guardrails to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches. As LLMs are increasingly fine-tuned with diverse corporate data, the need for reliable security mechanisms becomes critical. Arhasi's solutions are engineered to thwart not only conventional threats but also sophisticated attacks such as LLM jailbreaks, model attacks, malicious code execution, unsecured credential exposure, LLM plugin compromise, adversarial data attacks, and topical attacks.

Illustrative Scenario:

Here Amanda, an HR employee, is interacting with her company’s AI chatbot to inquire about the location and salary of someone recently hired in the product manager role. Amanda’s position within the organization grants her the “Privileged User Access”; as designated by her company’s IAM policy for this service. This provides her the choice of enabling or disabling security, which allows her to access previews of files and to identify/de-identify information should she choose. However, if provisioned with the default “Unprivileged User Access”, all security guidelines and guardrails would be enabled and unchangeable; protecting all personal information and providing only the de-identified data.

Here, she has chosen to enable security for the conversation upon the chatbot’s inquiry. The chatbot, powered by Arhasi’s Confidentiality Concierge, intelligently declines to reveal this sensitive information, demonstrating its capability to safeguard confidential corporate data. Later, when Amanda requests the chatbot to draft an email from an HR representative’s perspective to the company President regarding the same role, the system adeptly drafts the email but de-identifies the sensitive information, assuring that compliance and security are not compromised.

Chiru Bhavansikar, Chief AI Officer at Arhasi, commented on the launch: “Integrating Confidentiality Concierge into your GenAI workflows not only fortifies your applications against breaches but also embeds trust and safety into the fabric of your AI interactions. We are excited about setting new standards in responsible AI development and ensuring that these innovations are accessible and secure.”

Arhasi’s Confidentiality Concierge is seamlessly compatible with leading cloud services and AI models, including Azure OpenAI Service, Google VertexAI, AWS Bedrock, and HPE Greenplum, and supports major LLMs like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Mistral, and Titan. The service's extensive integration capabilities include platforms such as ServiceNow, Active Directory, and Salesforce, providing a versatile and secure environment for all AI-driven operations.

Through partnerships with industry leaders like Cloudbench, Alteryx, GTS Technology Solutions, and HPE, Arhasi ensures that clients have continuous access to the advanced enterprise version of the Confidentiality Concierge and the R.A.P.I.D platform.

Explore Arhasi’s Confidentiality Concierge Playground version at no cost.

About Arhasi:

Arhasi is a pioneering AI startup focused on the rapid development of secure, governed, and compliant GenAI solutions. Our strategic frameworks streamline use case rationalization, risk management, and operational readiness for your AI endeavors. For more information, visit www.arhasi.ai .



Copyright © 2024 Arhasi. All rights reserved. Arhasi and its logo are trademarks of Arhasi.

Copyright © 2024 Arhasi. All rights reserved. Arhasi and its logo are trademarks of Arhasi.

The information presented here is intended for general purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for consulting with our consultants. This document makes reference to trademarks owned by third parties, and all these third-party marks belong to their respective owners. There is no intention, express or implied, for sponsorship, endorsement, or approval of this content by the owners of the mentioned marks.









