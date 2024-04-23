Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

April 23rd, 2024

Press Release

Timor-Leste statement on the escalation of conflicts in Myanmar

Timor-Leste stands in full solidarity with the ASEAN Leaders' Statement on the Escalation of Conflicts in Myanmar, issued on April 18, 2024. We share ASEAN's deep concern regarding the recent escalation of conflicts in Myanmar, particularly in the areas of Myawaddy, Kayin State, along the Myanmar-Thailand border, and in Rakhine State, resulting in the displacement of civilians.

Timor-Leste echoes ASEAN's call for an immediate cessation of violence, the upholding of international humanitarian law, and the protection of all civilians, including foreign nationals and citizens of ASEAN Member States. We support the urgent steps towards mitigating the impact of conflicts on civilians and stress the importance of creating a safe environment for the delivery of humanitarian aid without discrimination.

Timor-Leste also supports the AHA Center's efforts and Thailand's humanitarian cross-border initiative, aligned with the Five-Point Consensus and coordinated through the ASEAN Chair's Special Envoy on Myanmar.

Furthermore, Timor-Leste extends its support to the Lao PDR ASEAN Chair and its Special Envoy on Myanmar in their continued engagements with all stakeholders in Myanmar and the mechanisms Myanmar owns and Myanmar leads. END