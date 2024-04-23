The 2024 Japan Prize Award Ceremony Is Held with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress of Japan in Attendance

Prof. Ronald M. Evans in the Field of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- The Japan Prize Foundation (President: Hiroshi Komiyama) held an award ceremony on Tuesday, April 16 at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward to confer the Japan Prize on scientists who have made creative and dramatic achievements in the global scientific and technological fields and who have contributed significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

Prof. Sir Brian J. Hoskins (UK) and Prof. John Michael Wallace (USA), the winners in the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and Prof. Ronald M. Evans (USA), the winner in the field of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science, were in attendance at the award ceremony, and each field was awarded 100 million Yen together with a certificate and a medal.

Each year, the winners of the Japan prize are recommended by approximately 15,500 prominent scientists and engineers from around the world, and decided by a rigorous examination taking about 1 year. For 2024, The Foundation received 130 nominations for the fields of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and 198 nominations for the fields of Medical Science and Pharmaceutical Science. This year’s winners were selected from that total of 328 candidates.

The ceremony was attended by about 150 guests, starting with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society. His Majesty the Emperor delivered remarks, followed by speeches by the three winners, and congratulatory remarks by Hidehisa Otsuji, President of the House of Councilors.

About the Japan Prize

The establishment of the Japan Prize in 1981 was motivated by the Japanese government's desire to create an internationally recognized award that would contribute to scientific and technological development around the world. With the support of numerous donations, the Japan Prize Foundation received endorsement from the Cabinet Office in 1983. The Japan Prize is awarded to scientists and engineers from around the world, who have made creative and dramatic achievements that help progress their fields and contribute significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity. Researchers in all fields of science and technology are eligible for the award, with two fields selected each year in consideration of current trends in scientific and technological development. In principle, one individual in each field is recognized with the award, and receives a certificate, a medal, and a monetary prize. Each Award Ceremony is attended by Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, heads of the three branches of government and other related officials, and representatives from various other elements of society.

