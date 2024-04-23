Herr’s Champions Philadelphia's Local Businesses and Artists in Limited Edition Merch Collaboration

#FitsbyPhilly - Threads from Philly’s Finest

Nottingham, PA, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herr’s Inc., a beloved snack brand rooted in Philadelphia’s culture, is proud to announce its collection of limited edition merchandise ‘Fits by Philly: Threads from Philly’s Finest’ in collaboration with local artists and small business owners, South Fellini (Tony Trov and Johnny Zito) and Dirty Hands Studio (Tim Gough). Continuing its tradition of supporting the city's local businesses and entrepreneurs, this collaboration showcases the vibrant artistic talent that defines Philadelphia's cultural landscape.

"The launch of our new limited edition merchandise in collaboration with these talented local artists and businesses is a demonstration of our ongoing dedication to supporting Philadelphia's local businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bob Clark, VP of Marketing at Herr's. " We continue to celebrate Philly's entrepreneurial spirit and embrace the vibrant artistic community that defines our city, much like how we celebrate Philadelphia's diverse flavors through our Flavored by Philly initiative."

Rooted in Philly's dynamic culture and spirit, Herr's stands by the city's artists, providing them with platforms to showcase their work and ensuring their talents are celebrated far and wide. Available for a limited time only, these exclusive pieces will be available for purchase on Herr's website and at the South Fellini store from April 24th, 2024 while supplies last.

"We've always had a special place in our hearts for Herr's. Growing up, their snacks were a staple in our household, bringing joy to countless childhood memories. As a small business, It's inspiring to see Herr's supporting local artists and establishments like ours. We're proud of what we've been able to create together with the brand and grateful for their unwavering support." said Johnny Zito, South Fellini.

Centered around iconic Philadelphia symbols, such as Billy Penn and the City of Brotherly Love (Brotherly Spud Herr’s new take) these limited edition pieces aren't just accessories – they're must-haves that encapsulate the very essence of Philadelphia's vibrant culture. Each design adds a unique touch of urban flair to any wardrobe, representing the spirited charm and creative energy of the city.

As a local artist from the Philadelphia area, I'm stoked that Herr's is partnering with our incredible artistic community," says Tim Gough, Dirty Hands Studio. "By collaborating with an iconic brand like Herr's, they create an opportunity for a local artist to contribute to the city's culture and celebrate the things that make Philly, Philly."

The Collection ‘Fits by Philly: Threads from Philly’s Finest’ - is an example of Herr's commitment to supporting local businesses and artists that are deeply woven into the fabric of Philadelphia's identity. By nurturing connections between the brand and the city, Herr's lays the groundwork for continued initiatives like Flavored by Philly to strengthen its bonds with the local community.

For more information about Herr's and its merch collaborations, please visit Herrs.com.

ABOUT HERR’S

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. To learn more, please visit www.herrs.com.

ABOUT SOUTH FELLINI

South Fellini specializes in remixing Philadelphia's iconography into fun parodies and colorful mashups. Tony Trov and Johnny Zito produce tiny enamel pins, tee shirts in all sizes, 30-foot billboards, and hand-painted murals. The dynamic duo are natural team players and have worked with Kid Hazo, Group X, Mural Arts, Wawa Inc., and The Preston & Steve Show. Email info@southfellini.com for wholesale ordering

ABOUT DIRTY HANDS STUDIO

Dirty Hands is a creative studio led by Tim Gough. The name Dirty Hands speaks to my approach and a larger point of view I hold as a creative. Generally, creating anything of value takes real work. My ethos is that creativity is elusive and to hone that craft one should Keep Making Stuff. Keep Doing Things. The work you see here is the result of collaboration with a collection of like-minded folks who are trying to get radical. When not doodling, Tim can be found building brands with the folks at Truth & Consequences.







