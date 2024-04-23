Digital aspects of the EU Single Market

The Single Market is essential both for internal cohesion and for the EU’s global competitiveness versus the United States and China. It seeks to ensure and enable the free flow of services, goods, capital and people within the EU/EEA; however, none of these four traditional dimensions of the Single Market have been fully achieved – neither in the physical world, nor in the online world.

As we look towards a new EU mandate, it becomes important to review the Single Market’s successes and failures in the digital world. This CEPS In-Depth Analysis paper seeks to review progress (and lack of progress) to date, and to provide some practical recommendations that policymakers can take forward into the new mandate.

About the Author:

J. Scott Marcus is an Associate Senior Research Fellow in the Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation and Digital Economy (GRID) Unit.