Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,360 in the last 365 days.

Digital aspects of the EU Single Market

The Single Market is essential both for internal cohesion and for the EU’s global competitiveness versus the United States and China. It seeks to ensure and enable the free flow of services, goods, capital and people within the EU/EEA; however, none of these four traditional dimensions of the Single Market have been fully achieved – neither in the physical world, nor in the online world.

As we look towards a new EU mandate, it becomes important to review the Single Market’s successes and failures in the digital world. This CEPS In-Depth Analysis paper seeks to review progress (and lack of progress) to date, and to provide some practical recommendations that policymakers can take forward into the new mandate.

About the Author:

J. Scott Marcus is an Associate Senior Research Fellow in the Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation and Digital Economy (GRID) Unit.

You just read:

Digital aspects of the EU Single Market

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more