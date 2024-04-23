Vietnamese, Chinese localities enhance cooperation

VIETNAM, April 23 - CAO BẰNG — Delegations of Hà Quảng District’s Party Committee in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bằng and Napo county’s Party Committee in China’s Guangxi province held talks on Monday in Cao Bằng City.

Secretary of the Hà Quảng Party Committee Lê Hải Yến said that over the past years, the two committees have intensified collaboration in various fields and gained substantive results.

In the coming time, Hà Quảng hopes to promote cooperation and exchanges in all spheres with Napo county, including organising regular meetings and cultural exchanges, strengthening cross-border disease prevention and control, and continuing to disseminate and well implement documents on the Việt Nam - China land border.

Secretary of the Napo Party Committee Pan Fulin affirmed the results achieved in cooperation between the two localities have contributed to building a China-Việt Nam border of peace, friendship, and stability for economic development.

The official proposed measures to promote cooperation in culture, tourism, import and export, and agricultural development; and to continue expanding people-to-people diplomacy activities.

Earlier, the delegation of the Napo Party Committee was hosted by Permanent Vice Secretary of the Cao Bằng provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Triệu Đình Lê. — VNS