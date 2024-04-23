IPTV Market

The demand for value-added services such as high definition (HD) and video-on-demand (VoD) is driving the growth of IPTV market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The IPTV Market Share Reach USD 146.2 Billion by 2031, Top Factors Leading The Industry Worldwide. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global IPTV market was valued at USD 59.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 146.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing preference for video-on-demand and high-definition channels and increase in demand for alternative investment boost the growth of the internet protocol television market. In addition, increase in use of digital transformation technology and growing popularity of mobile devices positively impact the growth of the market. Rise in adoption of 5G technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the IPTV market forecast.

The IPTV market is segmented on the basis of by component, application type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of application type, the market is bifurcated into non-linear television, and linear television. By device type, it is divided into smart phones & tablets, smart TVs, and desktops & laptops. By transmission type, it is classified as wireless, and wired. By industry vertical, it is classified into advertising & marketing, media & entertainment, IT & Telecom, healthcare, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global internet protocol television market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to adoption of 'work-from-home' practices.

● The rising trend of internet usage in households had resulted in the higher internet consumption.

● The need to subscribe for better internet packages with faster speeds and provision offered by service providers to adhere to add-on facilities such as IPTV services at minimal prices had further offered an impetus to the industry growth during the pandemic.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global internet protocol television market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the IT & Telecom segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global internet protocol television market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031.

Leading market players of the global internet protocol television market analyzed in the research include Akamai Technologies, AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Broadcom Inc., TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD., Deutsche Telekom AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Airtel India.

