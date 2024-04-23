Vertical Flight Society Announces the Winners of the 4th Annual Design-Build-Vertical Flight Competition

Texas A&M University Winning Team (SURVICE Engineering photo by Tori Arcilesi) Texas A&M University Drone in Flight (SURVICE Engineering photo by Tori Arcilesi) Vertical Flight Society logo

Texas A&M took first place, University of Maryland took second and the Georgia Tech took third. VFS awarded a total of more than $5,000 in the competition.

Overall, the 4th Annual VFS DBVF competition was a monumental success, with teams working together to help each other overcome setbacks and push their aircraft to the limits.” — Dr. Jason K. Cornelius, DBVF Program Director